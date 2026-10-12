MIH Home Services Awarded $2 Million Fort Belvoir Improvement Contract

MIH Home Services Asphalt Work at Fort Belvoir

Phased project includes roofing, gutters, exterior painting, porch stoops, sidewalks, asphalt driveways and designated road improvements.

- Andrew A. "Drew" AltmanCOLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MIH Home Services LLC, a Columbia, Maryland-based home remodeling, roofing and property improvement company, has been awarded a contract valued at $2 million to complete phased renovation and exterior improvement work at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Work is already underway and will continue in coordinated phases until the approved scope is completed.The project includes installation of new roofs and gutters, exterior painting of designated housing, replacement of existing front porch stoops and sidewalks, and improvements to asphalt driveways and designated road surfaces within the project area.MIH personnel assigned to the project must complete the applicable background-screening and access-authorization process required for work at the installation. The process reflects the trust, responsibility, and accountability involved in completing work within an active military community.“We are humbled to have been selected for this complex, multidisciplinary project and even more honored to support the men and women of the United States military and their families,” said Andrew A.“Drew” Altman Sr., founder and owner of MIH Home Services.“This assignment carries a tremendous responsibility, and our entire team is committed to completing the work with professionalism, respect, and close attention to the people who live in these communities.”As a GAF Certified roofing contractor, MIH brings manufacturer-recognized roofing credentials to the roof and gutter portion of the work. The company will coordinate roofing, painting, concrete and asphalt crews according to the authorized project schedule, site requirements and approved specifications.Because the work is being completed in residential communities, MIH's project-management plan emphasizes careful sequencing, property protection, quality control and communication with authorized project representatives. Specific residence locations, schedules, access procedures and other installation-sensitive details will not be publicly disclosed.“This is a major milestone for MIH Home Services, but the dollar value is only one part of the story,” Altman said.“These are homes, sidewalks, driveways and neighborhood roads that people use every day. Our responsibility is to complete the approved work safely, respectfully and with close attention to the people and properties affected by each phase.”Altman has more than 40 years of experience in the home services industry. Before founding MIH Home Services, he founded and led a regional home services company that earned more than 700 five-star Google reviews under his leadership. He established MIH around the customer-service principles that shaped that career: straight answers, practical solutions, accountable project management and dependable follow-through.MIH stands for“Make It Happen,” a company philosophy centered on taking responsibility, solving problems and completing commitments without sacrificing clear communication or workmanship. The Fort Belvoir assignment gives the company an opportunity to apply that philosophy to a large, multidisciplinary, phased improvement project.The award expands MIH Home Services' institutional and community improvement portfolio while the company continues to serve homeowners throughout selected communities in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Residential services include roof replacement, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, lower-level finishing, multigenerational living spaces, concrete and asphalt improvements, windows, siding, gutters, painting and handyman services.About MIH Home Services LLCMIH Home Services LLC is a Columbia, Maryland-based home remodeling, roofing and property improvement company founded by Andrew A.“Drew” Altman Sr., a home-services professional with more than 40 years of industry experience. MIH provides personal guidance, clear communication, practical recommendations and dependable follow-through from the first conversation through project completion. MIH means“Make It Happen.”Media ContactAndrew A.“Drew” AltmanFounder and OwnerMIH Home Services LLC844-619-3277...mihhomeserviceUse of the Fort Belvoir and U.S. Army names is for factual identification only. This announcement does not imply endorsement by the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, Fort Belvoir or any federal agency.

Andrew A. "Drew" Altman

MIH Home Services LLC

+1 844-619-3277

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MIH Home Services Awarded $2 Million Fort Belvoir Improvement Contract News Provided By Mays & Associates, Inc. October 12, 2026, 17:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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