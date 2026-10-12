ED Attaches Drug Trafficker's Flat In Delhi, Her Brother's Farmland In Aligarh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The ED attached a residential flat in Delhi's Rohini colony and agricultural land in Aligarh, both valued at around Rs 34.07 lakh, in connection with a money laundering case against a drug trafficker and her brother, an official said on Monday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Delhi Zonal Office-II, has provisionally attached two immovable properties valued at Rs 34,07,200 under Section 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the money-laundering investigation against Kusum and her associates, said the official in a statement.

The properties comprise a residential flat in Rohini, Delhi, held by Kusum, and agricultural land in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, held by Hariom Raghav, brother of Kusum, said the ED.

The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of FIRs registered by Delhi Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, against Kusum and associates.

The cases relate to the alleged possession, supply and sale of narcotic substances, including heroin, commonly known as smack, the ED said.

The investigation revealed that cash generated from the alleged narcotics trade was routed through family members and bank accounts, including accounts of a proprietorship concern, said the ED.

Cash was also exchanged for bank transfers from third parties without genuine underlying business transactions. The funds were subsequently used to purchase immovable properties in the names of Kusum and family members, thereby concealing their source and projecting them as legitimate assets, said the statement.

Further investigation identified Flat No. 148, Ground Floor, DDA Janta Flats, Type-B, Pocket-3, Sector-2, Rohini, Delhi, valued at Rs 9,07,200, belonging to Kusum, and agricultural land measuring 0.2535 hectares at Godha, Pargana Morthal, Tehsil Koil, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, valued at Rs 25,00,000, belonging to Hariom Raghav, the ED said.

The ED identified these properties as having been acquired from the proceeds of narcotics trafficking and provisionally attached them.

Earlier, the ED had attached 12 immovable properties valued at Rs 2.26 crore through Provisional Attachment Order No. 09/2026 dated March 28, 2026.

The agency also filed a chargesheet against Kusum before the Special Court (PMLA), Rohini, Delhi, on March 30, 2026. With the present attachment, the total value of properties attached in the case stands at Rs 2.61 crore, the ED said.