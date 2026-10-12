Integrated Power Services (IPS) Acquires Bold Renewables

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Adds Exclusive OEM Solar Inverter Parts and Field Service Capabilities to IPS' Renewable Energy Platform

Greenville, SC, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), North America's largest provider of aftermarket power management lifecycle service solutions, has acquired Bold Renewables, effective October 9th. Headquartered in Windsor, Colorado, Bold is the exclusive OEM source of field service, spare parts, and preventive maintenance for Advanced Energy central solar inverters branded Solaron, NX, TX, and PV Powered.

“The acquisition of Bold Renewables brings new and exciting inverter capabilities that strengthen IPS's service offering for the lifecycle of solar and wind assets,” said John Zuleger, President and CEO of IPS.“Bold's exclusive OEM parts position, experienced field service team, and installed-base reach complement IPS' engineering, component repair, and renewable energy service capabilities. The addition of Bold, combined with our previous acquisition of ENA Electronics, positions IPS as the go-to provider for aftermarket lifecycle inverter solutions across wind, solar, mining, and industrial markets. Our enhanced inverter offerings are built to address the service shortfalls of OEMs and provide a solution to poorly served customers seeking inverter lifecycle performance.”

Bold supports an installed base of approximately 14,000 legacy solar inverters, representing more than 4 GW of capacity across more than 3,000 solar sites in the United States and Canada. The company holds the original OEM design drawings, blueprints, and firmware for these inverter platforms and provides proprietary spare parts, technical service, preventive maintenance, and field service through technicians located across North America.

As the installed base ages, Bold's stocked replacement parts and specialized service model provide customers with an alternative to costly inverter replacement and the associated rewiring and repowering of solar fields. Bold reports 99% average inverter uptime and combines deep platform knowledge with responsive service for independent power producers, utilities, solar asset managers, site owners, and operations and maintenance providers.

“Joining IPS is an exciting next step for Bold Renewables,” said Brenda Clarke, President of Bold Renewables.“IPS brings additional engineering, repair, sales, and service resources that can help us support our customers more broadly while preserving the OEM knowledge, parts access, and responsiveness they rely on. Together, we can expand the lifecycle solutions available to solar asset owners and operators across North America.”

Bold will join the IPS Motion division as part of its renewable energy services group and operate alongside ENA Electronics and IPS Folcroft. The combined platform will align solar and wind power electronics expertise, field service, engineering, component repair, logistics, and inventory resources to provide more complete support for renewable energy customers.

The addition of Bold is another step in IPS's solution expansion into full lifecycle services, now including whole-inverter repair and cross-trained field technicians across solar and wind equipment for co-located operator owners. Together, IPS's Motion and Electrification services provide a one-stop shop for our customers' Power Management Ecosystem spanning battery energy storage systems (BESS), as well as transformers and switchgear across multi-branded asset fleets. IPS continues its commitment to revolutionizing reliability for customers by delivering responsive, lifecycle-based solutions for mission-critical power assets.

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Integrated Power Services (IPS) operates one of the leading independent aftermarket service networks focused on the critical repair, field service, and replacement solutions for all the mission-critical equipment that both delivers and consumes power within our customers' facilities throughout North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each of IPS's over 110 locations is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex power management and electromechanical reliability challenges, offering access to an extensive, highly skilled talent pool and engineering resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit .

About Bold Renewables

Headquartered in Windsor, Colorado, Bold Renewables is the exclusive OEM source of field service, spare parts, and preventive maintenance for Advanced Energy central solar inverters branded Solaron, NX, TX, and PV Powered. Bold supports approximately 14,000 inverters representing more than 4 GW of capacity across more than 3,000 solar sites in the United States and Canada. With original OEM design documentation, firmware, proprietary parts, technical expertise, and field service capabilities, Bold helps independent power producers, utilities, solar asset managers, site owners, and operations and maintenance providers extend equipment life and protect solar asset uptime. To learn more, visit .

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CONTACT: IPS Office of Marketing & Communications Integrated Power Services 864.451.5600...