AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report September 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

September YTD - September Beginning

Inventory 2026 2025 %Chg 2026 2025 %Chg Sep 2026 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 8,952 10,578 -15.4 86,030 100,212 -14.2 61,310 40 < 100 HP 4,443 5,466 -18.7 36,853 39,707 -7.2 26,485 100+ HP 1,396 1,643 -15.0 10,994 13,059 -15.8 7,156 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 14,791 17,687 -16.4 133,877 152,978 -12.5 94,951 4WD Farm Tractors 233 292 -20.2 1,448 1,891 -23.4 582 Total Farm Tractors 15,024 17,979 -16.4 135,325 154,869 -12.6 95,533 Self-Prop Combines 369 414 -10.9 2,432 2,683 -9.4 911





The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: .

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Mary Stratton at ....

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CONTACT: Market Share Statistics Department Association of Equipment Manufacturers 414-272-0943...