Akamai Recognized As A Leader In The IDC Marketscape: Worldwide Web Application And API Protection (WAAP) Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IDC MarketScape highlights Akamai's broad telemetry base, purpose-built runtime protection for AI adopters, and layered AI security strategy as strengths

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Akamai (Nasdaq: AKAM) announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54130626, September 2026 ). The IDC MarketScape cited Akamai's App & API Protector (AAP), noting,“Akamai AAP provides businesses with a breadth of capabilities for defending the web applications and interfaces that power the modern digital business, with an emphasis on critical business use cases when efficacy matters and enterprise-grade support affects security outcomes and business goals.”

The IDC MarketScape explains,“The threat landscape for online applications continues to escalate each year, as attackers gain access to increasingly powerful tooling. New frontier AI models discover zero-day vulnerabilities in greater volumes and in a fraction of the time. Agentic AI helps attackers chain together known and low-level exploits to breach defenses.“

“Akamai AAP is powered by its Adaptive Security Engine (ASE), a behavioral DDoS mitigation engine, AI-powered WAF, bot detection engine, and API security engine, delivered from Akamai's globally distributed edge network,” said Chris Rodriguez, IDC Research Director, Trusted Network Access & Protection.“The platform layers bot/agent control, API security, Prolexic DDoS protection, DNS defenses, client-side protection, and a newer Firewall for AI module under a single enforcement path and unified telemetry (Security Hub).”

WAAP is a converged security solution with WAF at its core, combining multiple functions into a unified security platform including WAF, bot management, API security, DDoS mitigation, and other security technologies.

“In our opinion, being named a Leader for the second time reflects the outcomes our customers have asked us to deliver,” said Sean Lyons, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Application & Infrastructure Security at Akamai.“This includes protection that adapts as fast as the threats do, coverage that follows applications wherever they run, and enforcement that treats the application surface as one path rather than several.”

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications and providing comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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