Wellspan Behavioral Health Walk-In Crisis Center Opens In Adams County

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New walk-in center offers immediate assessment, stabilization and connection to ongoing support with expanded hours

York, Pa., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan Health today announces the opening of the WellSpan Behavioral Health Walk-In Crisis Center in Adams County, expanding immediate, community-based behavioral health services for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis through compassionate, nonjudgmental care in a safe and supportive environment.

With an expanded range of hours open, seven days a week, the Walk-In Crisis Center in Adams County will offer an alternative to emergency department care by providing on-site behavioral health assessment, stabilization and connection to ongoing support with no appointment or referral needed. The center is located in the Gettysburg Shopping Center at 39 West Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325.

“This center will offer people in crisis a welcoming front door to care right here in our community,” said Michael Cogliano Sr., vice president of WellSpan Health and president of WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.“This center provides immediate, compassionate support while helping connect people with the right care, at the right time and in the right setting outside of the emergency department.”

“Mental health crises don't follow a schedule, so expanding access to high-quality available care right in the community is essential,” said Dr. Ken Rogers, vice president and chief medical officer, WellSpan Behavioral Health.“This Walk-In Crisis Center was designed to reduce barriers and stigma, offering a calm, therapeutic environment when crisis strikes where people can be assessed, stabilized and connected to the next steps in their treatment journey.”

The Walk-In Crisis Center model supports individuals of all ages experiencing acute emotional, mental or behavioral distress. Services and features include walk-in access; same-day assessment by behavioral health professionals; comprehensive suicide and violence risk assessments; short-term treatment and stabilization in a comfortable, safe and therapeutic setting; and connections to ongoing outpatient and community-based support.

Upon arrival, individuals are greeted by a trained care team and guided through a private evaluation to understand immediate needs and safety concerns. The center is staffed by a multidisciplinary behavioral health team that may include licensed clinicians, nurses, peer support and other behavioral health professionals who collaborate to create a personalized stabilization plan and connect individuals to follow-up care.

Individuals who come to the center with higher levels of medical need such as a physical health emergency will be transported to a hospital emergency department for care. In addition to walk-in services, WellSpan Crisis Intervention will continue to provide mobile crisis care in both York and Adams counties.

The center is made possible through partnership with York/Adams HealthChoices and the Mental Health/Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities programs in York and Adams counties, along with Community Care Behavioral Health.

“The Adams County Commissioners are proud to partner with WellSpan and our community agencies in supporting the new Behavioral Health Walk‐In Crisis Center in Adams County. This center represents an important step toward ensuring that residents have timely, compassionate care during moments of urgent emotional or behavioral distress. We are grateful for the collaboration that has made this resource possible and look forward to the positive impact it will have on the health and well‐being of our community,” said Adams County President Commissioner Randy Phiel.

"Responding early and compassionately during moments of crisis not only supports recovery - it helps reduce the need for more restrictive services and leads to better long-term outcomes for individuals and families," said James Myers, regional director for Community Care Behavioral Health.

For individuals experiencing a mental health crisis that does not require immediate medical care, the Walk-In Crisis Center offers a direct option for support without an appointment. To learn more, visit .

Additionally, Adams County residents can call the same local crisis line, 717-851-5320 or 800-673-2496, at any time and access mobile crisis services.

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WellSpan Behavioral Health Walk-In Crisis Center

CONTACT: Ryan Coyle WellSpan Health 7178513151...