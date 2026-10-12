Conecraft Announces Acquisition Of G&G Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConeCraft International, LLC (“ConeCraft”), a global provider of engineered bioprocessing production solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Coventry, Rhode Island-based, G&G Technologies, Inc. (“G&G”). The addition of G&G complements ConeCraft's current advanced upstream processing solutions through expanded downstream chromatography and filtration capabilities.

Over the past 25 years, G&G has become recognized as an innovation leader in the bioprocessing market, providing complex, custom solutions for the industry's largest biopharmaceutical manufacturers. With capabilities across upstream, downstream, and ancillary systems, G&G provides support for the entire production cycle, including mixers, bioreactors, chromatography, perfusion systems, tangential flow filtration, micro and nano filtration, lyophilization, lipid nanoparticle mixing, clean-in-place systems, and tube management.

“For more than two decades, G&G has focused on solving the most challenging bioprocessing problems for our customers,” said G&G founder, Genko Genev.“Joining ConeCraft gives our team the scale and expanded capabilities to deliver those solutions across the entire production process.”

The addition of G&G augments ConeCraft's bioprocessing capabilities, furthering its ability to provide engineered solutions throughout the production process, from cell to vial. With extensive engineering expertise across single-use and multi-use, upstream and downstream, lab and commercial scale, ConeCraft is the partner of choice for leading biopharmaceutical manufacturers seeking to deliver the next generation of biologics effectively and efficiently, across any modality worldwide.

“With the exponential pace of biopharmaceutical development, it's critical for ConeCraft to stay at the forefront of engineering innovation,” said ConeCraft CEO, Jim Austin.“As a recognized leader in bioprocessing design, G&G is a natural extension of ConeCraft's existing capabilities. With a shared commitment to production processing improvement, G&G's downstream experience will allow us to better serve our customers as a complete solutions partner.”

About G&G Technologies

G&G provides customized bioprocess systems backed by deep technical expertise across every stage of biopharmaceutical production. Its engineered solutions help a diverse group of blue-chip biopharmaceutical customers improve efficiency, purity, and yield. Supported by biologics-focused design and process engineers, G&G is well positioned to advance emerging modalities across the rapidly evolving biopharmaceutical landscape. For more information, visit

About ConeCraft International

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, ConeCraft is an engineering partner to leading biopharmaceutical developers with a portfolio of patented solutions designed to improve facility productivity at any scale across both single-use and multi-use systems. The Company's deep team of engineers drive the development of an expanding suite of innovative and adaptive bioprocess designs across a diverse range of applications. With more than one million liters of production capacity supplied to facilities worldwide, ConeCraft remains at the forefront of biopharmaceutical development. ConeCraft is a portfolio company of Cotton Creek Capital, a lower middle market private equity firm based in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit ConeCraft at

Media Contact:

Andrew Blake

P: (817) 922-9200

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