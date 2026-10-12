INV DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Innventure, Inc. Investors Of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street coverage tied roughly 77% of Innventure's valuation to its Accelsius stake and the 300MW DarkNX agreement, a project the complaint alleges was never supported by a real data center before INV shares fell 55% in a single session

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

INV closed at $1.62 on August 14, 2026, a one-day decline of $1.98 per share, or 55%. Shares had traded at $6.41 before a May 28, 2026 research report, then slid $0.54, or 8.42%, to $5.87 that session. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 27, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism

Coverage indicated that Innventure's roughly $540 million valuation rested almost entirely on one asset. One analyst estimated the Company's 43.2% Accelsius stake accounted for approximately 77% of Innventure's value, even though Accelsius reported only about $1.5 million of 2025 revenue. The announced DarkNX agreement was presented as the bridge to a $100 million annualized revenue run rate and cash flow positivity by year end 2026.

The Coverage Turns

On May 28, 2026, Morpheus Research reported it found "zero evidence this project exists or that DarkNX has the team or funding to even contemplate such a project," and cited a former Innventure executive describing revenue projections as "pure fiction." The Company purportedly continued to feature the 300MW deployment in a June 17, 2026 conference presentation. On August 13, 2026, Innventure reported a $34.9 million quarterly net loss, suspended Accelsius' 2026 revenue and cash flow targets, and disclosed in its Form 10-Q that the DarkNX deployment site "is no longer available" and had been removed from internal bookings.

Analyst Coverage Timeline



November 17, 2025: The DarkNX agreement is announced as "the largest two-phase, direct-to-chip deployment to date," a 300MW Ontario campus.

December 2025: A $65 million Series B from Johnson Controls and Legrand values Accelsius at $665 million post-money, widely read as institutional validation.

March 30, 2026: An investor presentation reports more than $50 million in Q1 2026 bookings and states the DarkNX agreement is "proceeding as expected."

May 28, 2026: Short-seller research disputes the project's existence; INV falls 8.42% to $5.87.

June 17, 2026: A Sidoti conference presentation continues to feature the 300MW DarkNX deployment. August 13, 2026: Q2 results, suspended targets, and the 10-Q site disclosure precede a 55% decline.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. Here, coverage valued Innventure significantly on an agreement the complaint alleges lacked any real underlying project." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP - Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the INV Lawsuit

Q: How much did INV stock drop? A: The Complaint examines two allegedly related drops. Shares first fell $0.54 per share, or about 8.42% on May 28, 2026, and then fell a further $1.98 per share, or about 55%, on August 14, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the INV lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Innventure made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Accelsius agreement with DarkNX to deploy NeuCool technology across a 300MW AI data center campus, and the resulting 2026 revenue and cash flow targets, during the Class Period. When the suspension of those targets and the removal of the DarkNX project from bookings was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Innventure allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from November 17, 2025 to August 13, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused significant stock declines on both May 28, 2026, and August 14, 2026.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do INV investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my INV shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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