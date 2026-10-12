Davila Homes Unveils Third Model Home At Bella Collina

Hawthorne Model Home by Davila Homes

The Hawthorne main living area

The Hawthorne's expansive outdoor living area.

The 9,516-square-foot residence introduces Davila Homes' latest design direction while transforming a sloped homesite into a layered indoor-outdoor experience.

- TJ Davila, Founder & CEO of Davila Homes

MONTVERDE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MONTVERDE, FL - Davila Homes has unveiled the Hawthorne, its third Model Home within the Estate Collection at Bella Collina, introducing a new design direction for the luxury homebuilder's upcoming 2026–2027 collection.

Designed with the land rather than despite it, the Hawthorne responds to one of the defining characteristics of its Bella Collina homesite: a significant elevation change. Instead of treating the slope as a limitation, Davila Homes used the natural topography to create a residence with distinct levels of living, gathering and recreation.

The 9,516-square-foot residence features 6,517 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, one half bath, two stories and a four-car garage. Inside, high ceilings and generous living spaces establish a sense of scale, while the design creates a natural connection between the interior and the landscape beyond.

That connection becomes especially apparent outdoors. The primary outdoor living area centers around a pool, while the natural decline of the property leads to a lower level featuring a beach tennis court. Rather than one continuous backyard, the changing elevation creates a series of distinct outdoor environments, giving the property the feeling of a private resort layered into the landscape.

“The Hawthorne introduces a new vision, design language and trends for our 2026–2027 collection,” said TJ Davila, Founder of Davila Homes.“It marks the beginning of a new chapter for Davila Homes and the next evolution of our designs.”

The relationship between architecture and landscape is central to the Hawthorne's design. Every space was thoughtfully conceived to extend the outdoor experience into everyday living, creating a natural flow from the home's interiors to the pool terrace and lower-level recreation areas.

“The high ceilings, the outdoor space and the resort feeling bring the outdoors inside and create a unique home design,” said Davila.“Designing around the elevation of this homesite was a challenge, but it also created an opportunity to do something different.”

For Davila Homes, the Hawthorne represents more than the introduction of another Model Home. It marks the continued evolution of the builder's design collection while demonstrating how thoughtful architecture can work with the land and create experiences that would not be possible on a conventional homesite.

The Hawthorne also marks another milestone for Davila Homes within Bella Collina. With more homesites in the community than any other builder, Davila Homes has established a significant presence within the 1,900-acre private community, where rolling terrain, scenic lakes, championship golf and expansive views create a distinctive setting for residential architecture.

Joining Davila Homes' growing collection of residences at Bella Collina, the Hawthorne offers prospective homeowners and real estate professionals an opportunity to experience the builder's approach to architecture, craftsmanship and indoor-outdoor living firsthand.

The Hawthorne Model Home is now available for private tours by appointment at Bella Collina.

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ABOUT DAVILA HOMES

Founded in 2010, Davila Homes began with a vision to redefine luxury living in Central Florida, not by building more single-family residences, townhomes and condominiums, but by creating better places to live.

By combining timeless architecture, thoughtful design, and carefully selected locations, Davila builds homes that feel both elevated and deeply personal.

Today, more than 800 families call a Davila home their own. It's a reflection of the trust, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that define everything we do.

As Davila Homes continues to grow throughout Florida and beyond, its purpose remains unchanged: to design and build homes that are as meaningful as they are beautiful.

Nathalia Penedos

Davila Homes

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Davila Homes unveils third Model Home at Bella Collina News Provided By Davila Homes October 12, 2026, 17:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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