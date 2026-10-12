Micro1 End Of Q3 Update

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- micro1, a data lab that trains frontier AI models and evaluates agents, announced today that it has surpassed $1 billion in annual run rate while maintaining a record of profitability. The company also announced that, after exceeding $500 million in annual run rate this summer, it priced its Series B at a $4 billion valuation, alongside an approximately $25 million tender offer to provide liquidity to early employees.The round was led by Dream Ventures, a longtime supporter and one of micro1's earliest investors, with participation from Microsoft, Javelin, Flybridge, G Squared, Up Partners and LG.The milestone comes approximately three years after micro1 lost 60% of its revenue overnight and nearly went bankrupt. Today, the company operates with a fully remote core team of approximately 180 people across more than 14 countries.micro1 attributes its growth to an unconventional operating approach centered on long-term investment. As part of its Q3 2026 update, micro1 outlined eight principles that have helped establish it as a leader in the data industry and support its ambition to become the industry's leading company:- Human-first AI: Provide best-in-class care to the tens of thousands of experts helping train AI models. micro1's goal is to make AI training one of the largest, highest-paying and most rewarding job sectors in the world.- U.S. first: Refuse to work with adversarial nations or export data that improves models in ways that run counter to American interests.- Long-term research over short-term annual recurring revenue: Invest in deep research, products and infrastructure for the years ahead, rather than focusing solely on the immediate customer pipeline.- Outlier incentives for exceptional effort: Inspire people to work intensely through exceptional incentive structures rather than arbitrary scheduling requirements or mandatory weekend work. The company credits this approach with helping maintain close to 100% core team retention.- A lean, global team: Having reached $1 billion in annual run rate with approximately 180 core team members, micro1 intends to slow team growth significantly. The company believes exceptional talent can be found worldwide and emphasizes demonstrated ability over pedigree.- Execution alignment: Retain a streamlined board to support planning over the next several decades, maintain a lean and dynamic organization, and enable bold, calculated risks.- More abundant, affordable training data: Invest in data generation models to make high-quality datasets and reinforcement learning environments substantially less expensive and more abundant.- Greater realism and longer horizons: Bring the complexity of the real world into model training while extending how long models can work and how much complexity they can handle. micro1 sees significant opportunities to scale both dimensions and is investing in their advancement.micro1 believes data has the potential to become the largest industry in history. Its strategy remains focused on investing in the people, research and infrastructure needed to support that opportunity.

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Daniel Warner

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micro1 End of Q3 Update News Provided By micro1 October 12, 2026, 17:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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