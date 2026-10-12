MEOW! A Cat Sitting Co., The Nation's First Cats-Only Pet Sitting Franchise, Opens Inquiries In 33 States

Florida-Based Brand Offers Cat Lovers a Home-Based Business Built Entirely Around Feline Care

- Deanna Jones

SAFETY HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - October 10, 2026 - MEOW! A Cat Sitting Co., a cats-exclusive in-home pet sitting company, is now accepting franchise inquiries in 33 states. The company began franchising in 2026 through MEOW! Franchising, LLC. It is the nation's premier and currently the only cats-exclusive pet sitting franchise in the country.

Founder Deanna Jones built the model on more than 25 years of pet care experience. The company has been cats-exclusive since 2019. It operates two company-owned locations: its flagship in Pinellas County, Florida, and a sister location in Lake Monticello, Virginia.

“It began with a lifelong love of cats,” said Jones.“What I never expected was how far that love would take me.”

About 53 million U.S. households own a cat, according to the American Pet Products Association (2025). Grand View Research projects the U.S. pet-sitting market will grow 10.9% a year, reaching $1.4 billion by 2030. The firm identifies cats as the fastest-growing pet type in pet sitting, yet cats account for just 6% of that revenue.

A 2024 Pet Sitters International survey found 97% of professional pet sitters accept cats. Few build their business around them. MEOW! designed its training, marketing, and client experience for cats from the start.

The franchise program offers owners a protected, exclusive territory, a home-based model with no storefront or lease required, two full days of in-person training at the company's facility in Safety Harbor, Florida, a proprietary booking platform, and ongoing guidance from the MEOW! team.

The total estimated initial investment is $39,000 to $59,760, including a $30,000 initial franchise fee. Actual costs vary by market. The first three franchise owners to sign will receive a $5,000 reduction in the initial franchise fee.

No pet industry experience is required. The company's ideal franchisee comes from hospitality, healthcare, teaching, or corporate careers, sharing a love of cats and high standards.

“Cats deserve care designed for them, not adapted from a service built for dogs,” said Jones.“We provide the training, the systems, and the support. Our owners bring the heart.”

About MEOW! A Cat Sitting Co.

MEOW! A Cat Sitting Co. is a cats-only in-home pet sitting company founded by Deanna Jones in Pinellas County, Florida. Its franchise system gives cat lovers the chance to own a business built around feline care, trust, and community. Franchises are offered and sold by MEOW! Franchising, LLC, 690 Main Street #719, Safety Harbor, Florida 34695. Learn more at meowfranchising.

Franchise Inquiries

To learn more about available territories or to request a franchise information kit, visit meowfranchising/franchise-inquiry or email....

Media & Press Resources

To download high-resolution brand assets, logos, headshots, or access our official press kit, visit meowfranchising/press

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MEOW! Franchising, LLC

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Phone: (727) 761-9534

Website: meowfranchising

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Deanna Jones

MEOW! Franchising, LLC.

+1 727- 761-9534

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MEOW! A Cat Sitting Co., the Nation's First Cats-Only Pet Sitting Franchise, Opens Inquiries in 33 States News Provided By MEOW! Franchising, LLC. October 12, 2026, 17:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media



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