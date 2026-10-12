Estonia's New President Ulle Madise Sworn Into Office

MENAFN - IANS) Tallinn, Oct 12 (IANS) Estonia's newly elected President Ulle Madise was sworn into office on Monday afternoon at the Riigikogu building in the capital, Tallinn, succeeding Alar Karis as the country's head of state.

Madise was elected president on Sept. 2 after securing 71 votes in the Estonian parliament. Under Estonia's Constitution, a presidential candidate must receive the support of at least two-thirds of the 101-member parliament, or a minimum of 68 votes, to be elected.

Madise, 51, previously served as a legal adviser to the Estonian president and has held the post of Chancellor of Justice since 2015. She is Estonia's sixth president since the restoration of independence and the country's second female president, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In her inaugural address, Madise said everyone in Estonia should feel valued for who they are and for their lives, work and creativity. She stressed that all people should feel they belong in the country, regardless of their interests, views, lifestyles, tastes or native languages.

She said Estonia's ability to preserve its national identity and continue developing would depend on mutual trust, hope for the future and courage.

Against the backdrop of global instability, Madise called for calm, stronger national defense, continued support for Ukraine and closer cooperation with allies in the Baltic and Nordic countries, as well as Poland.

She warned against allowing fear and pessimism to take hold, saying fear clouds judgment and leads to unwise decisions. She emphasised that the future is neither inherently bleak nor uncertain, but something people shape themselves, urging the public to recognise and wisely seize major opportunities in times of uncertainty.

The Riigikogu is the unicameral parliament of Estonia. It has 101 members, directly elected by the people every four years through proportional representation.

–IANS

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