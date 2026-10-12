Northeast An Engine Of India's Development, Emerging As A Major Growth Contributor: Scindia

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Oct 12 (IANS) Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday described the Northeast as an engine of India's development, saying the region was emerging as a significant contributor to the country's economic growth.

Inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 331 crore in Mizoram, Scindia said that while India was recording economic growth of around 7 --7.5 per cent, the Northeast was increasingly contributing to the country's growth trajectory.

The Union Minister said this was his 35th visit to the region and that every visit strengthened his commitment to the development of the eight Northeastern states, often referred to as the Ashtalakshmi states.

"Every time I come here, I go back recharged and with a renewed commitment towards the Ashtalakshmi states," he said. Referring to his longstanding association with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Scindia recalled the close relationship between the Chief Minister and his late father. He also praised Lalduhoma's energy and enthusiasm.

Highlighting Mizoram's improving connectivity through roads, railways and air transport, the Union Minister described the 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway line as a historic milestone that brought the state onto India's railway map and improved access to major economic centres.

The railway line has facilitated the movement of more than 15 lakh passengers through over 1,100 train trips, connecting Aizawl with Guwahati, Kolkata and Delhi. The introduction of the Sairang-Silchar service has further strengthened connectivity with the Barak Valley.

Scindia also referred to the arrival of the first Food Corporation of India food-grain rake at Sairang in March 2026, carrying around 26,000 quintals of rice from Punjab in 42 wagons. He said the direct transportation of food grains by rail demonstrated how improved connectivity was bringing distant parts of the country closer.

Highlighting Mizoram's tourism potential, he said the state recorded 4,94,362 domestic tourist visits and 7,389 foreign tourist visits during the first six months of 2026.

Emphasising the state's agricultural potential, Scindia described Mizo ginger as a distinctive strength and economic identity of Mizoram. He said the Rs 189.79-crore Mizoram Ginger Mission would bring nearly 20,000 farming households into an integrated value chain covering cultivation, processing, branding, connectivity and access to national and international markets.

"Mizo ginger is Mizoram's USP; our mission is to make sure the value stays where the ginger grows," he said, stressing the need to ensure that farmers and local communities receive a greater share of the economic benefits.

Congratulating the Mizoram government for its cooperation in implementing development projects, Scindia said the completion of nearly four out of every five projects reflected progress achieved through coordination between the Centre and the state.

Invoking Mizoram's traditional community practice of Hnatlang, in which people voluntarily work together for the welfare of their villages and neighbours, he described the development initiatives as a larger collective effort involving the Centre, the state government and the people.

The Union Minister said the success of development projects should be measured by their impact on people's lives, including better market access for farmers, improved healthcare, opportunities for young musicians and enhanced sporting facilities.

Emphasising the need to balance development with environmental conservation, Scindia said the Centre was committed to creating economic opportunities while preserving Mizoram's cultural identity and natural heritage.

"Geography may shape the landscape. It must never shape the limits of the people," he said, adding that the initiatives were aimed at transforming connectivity into economic opportunities and improving people's quality of life.

Scindia's two-day visit to Mizoram on October 12 and 13 also includes interactions with students, civil society representatives and banking sector stakeholders.