UAE Highlights Its Competitive Industrial Ecosystem And Invites Chinese Companies To Explore Investment And Manufacturing Partnerships

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE delegation led by Hasan Al Nowais attends China International Industry Fair 2026 in Shanghai Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Shanghai, China, October 2026: A UAE delegation led by HE Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), attends the China International Industry Fair (CIIF) 2026 in Shanghai, taking place from 12 to 16 October. The visit aims to expand industrial and technology cooperation with China, explore new investment opportunities, and build partnerships in advanced manufacturing.

The delegation includes representatives from MoIAT and leading UAE entities, including EDGE Group, Emirates Development Bank, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, Emirates Global Aluminum, and Aldar.

The visit's agenda includes tours of the exhibition, meetings with leading Chinese manufacturers, and site visits focused on robotics, automation, and smart manufacturing. The delegation will explore opportunities for technology transfer and industrial partnerships while promoting the UAE's competitive investment environment as a base for manufacturing and regional expansion.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology:

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) develops industrial policies, advances technological transformation, strengthens the competitiveness of the UAE's industrial sector, and enhances the national quality infrastructure ecosystem. Through these efforts, the Ministry supports the development of a sustainable industrial economy, recognizing industry as a key pillar of economic growth, national resilience, and long-term competitiveness.

Established in July 2020, MoIAT works to empower the national industrial sector, accelerate industrial transformation, attract industrial investment, and strengthen strategic partnerships that support the growth of future industries and the resilience of the national economy.

The Ministry is driving the objectives of the UAE's National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology by supporting supply chain sustainability, technology adoption, access to global markets, and the deployment of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors, including food, pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, defense, aerospace, aviation, and the digital economy.

MoIAT also works to strengthen national value creation, support entrepreneurship, and empower Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of products made in the UAE in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), the Ministry connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs with procurement opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that support business growth, strengthen self-sufficiency, and create tangible economic and social impact.