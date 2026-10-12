Emirates Foundation Signs Agreements With EAD And Ethara To Advance Ne'ma's Food Loss And Waste Reduction Efforts
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD partnership advances knowledge exchange, policy development and progress tracking to support the UAE's food loss and waste reduction goals and the National Food Security Strategy 2051.
Ethara agreement supports food waste measurement, surplus food rescue and responsible food management at major events.
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