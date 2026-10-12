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Emirates Foundation Signs Agreements With EAD And Ethara To Advance Ne'ma's Food Loss And Waste Reduction Efforts

Emirates Foundation Signs Agreements With EAD And Ethara To Advance Ne'ma's Food Loss And Waste Reduction Efforts


Date: 2026-10-12 01:15:35

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
    Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD partnership advances knowledge exchange, policy development and progress tracking to support the UAE's food loss and waste reduction goals and the National Food Security Strategy 2051. Ethara agreement supports food waste measurement, surplus food rescue and responsible food management at major events. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, October, 2026: Emirates Foundation has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and Ethara to support ne'ma – the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative – by strengthening collaboration on policy development, progress measurement and practical food waste reduction across major events. The agreements bring together environmental expertise and the reach of the events sector to advance responsible consumption and resource efficiency, in line with the National Food Security Strategy 2051. His Excellency Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, Secretary General of Emirates Foundation, said:“Our agreements with EAD and Ethara reflect Emirates Foundation's commitment to partnerships that translate national ambitions into sustained action. By bringing together complementary expertise and capabilities, we are building long-term collaboration that supports the UAE's target of halving food loss and waste.” The agreement between EAD and Emirates Foundation provides a framework for exchanging knowledge, data and expertise, and collaborating on studies, pilot projects and community initiatives that encourage responsible consumption. Under the agreement, EAD will formulate policies and collaborate with ne'ma to support the UAE in measuring progress in reducing food loss and waste. Her Excellency Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said:“Food loss and waste is a direct environmental and climate challenge, and tackling it starts with science and data. Our partnership with Emirates Foundation is a strategic step that brings our expertise in environmental monitoring and policy development to the ne'ma initiative, accelerating progress towards the national target and reinforcing the UAE's leadership in building sustainable food systems.” The agreement between Emirates Foundation and Ethara, signed on October 8, sets out collaboration on food waste measurement, surplus food rescue and awareness campaigns. It also provides for support in implementing ne'ma's Zero Food to Landfill framework across Ethara's events. Planned activities include, where feasible, a community fridge at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to help redistribute surplus food, as well as behavioral nudges and food waste reduction practices in hospitality and catering operations. Saif Al Noaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Ethara, said:“As an organization that delivers international events and operates some of the largest venues in Abu Dhabi, Ethara plays an important role in how food is planned and managed. Through our partnership with Emirates Foundation, we will continue working with ne'ma and our catering partners to prevent waste at source and rescue surplus food at scale. Major events offer a platform to put sustainability practices into action and set a standard for the industry.” Together, the partnerships connect policy and measurement with implementation, helping establish effective practices within organizations and extending their reach through catering partners, event teams and communities. Commenting on the partnerships, Khuloud Hasan Al Nuwais, Secretary General of ne'ma – The National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, said:“Reducing food loss and waste requires coordinated action across the food value chain. These agreements connect EAD's environmental expertise and Ethara's event experience with ne'ma's collaborative approach, helping partners put practical solutions into action to prevent waste, rescue edible surplus and recover value.” ne'ma's Zero Food to Landfill framework prioritizes preventing food waste, followed by the safe rescue and redistribution of edible surplus and the recovery of value from unavoidable food waste. Its Climate-Conscious UAE Zero Food Waste Events Guide, launched in January 2025, provides practical steps for organizers, venues and catering teams to apply this approach throughout an event. The agreements support the UAE's target of halving food loss and waste and reinforce the role of partnerships in translating national ambitions into sustained action. About ne'ma: ne'ma – the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, is a response to the call to action by the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to reduce food waste, encourage individual and social responsibility, and promote sustainable practices across the food value chain. Established in 2022, ne'ma aims to address overproduction and overconsumption and build new standards that can contribute to the reduction of food loss and food waste, reconnecting with the country's deep-rooted traditional values of social responsibility and mindful stewardship of national resources.

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