The UAE Cyber Security Council, Core42, Microsoft And Open Innovation AI Advance The Next Phase Of MDASH Implementation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Collaboration moves MDASH from availability into phased adoption across participating government entities, while extending the National AI Test and Validation Lab with advanced code safety capabilities. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 2026: The UAE Cyber Security Council CSC, Core42, a G42 company, Microsoft, and Open Innovation AI today announced the next implementation phase of their collaboration around Microsoft's MDASH, building on its recent availability in the UAE.

The program will now move into adoption across participating government entities through pilots, technical workshops, onboarding and implementation support. It will also extend the UAE's National AI Test and Validation Lab with MDASH-enabled code safety capabilities.

The program is designed to strengthen cyber resilience by helping government organizations identify software vulnerabilities earlier, prioritize remediation and improve the security of the code underpinning critical digital services.

The initiative builds on the National AI Test and Validation Lab, established earlier this year with the participation of the UAE Cyber Security Council and Open Innovation AI. Hosted in the UAE under CSC governance, the Lab provides an environment for testing and validating the security, safety and trustworthiness of AI models, agents and applications.

For participating government entities, the collaboration creates a governed path from MDASH availability to deployment. The UAE Cyber Security Council will guide adoption against national cybersecurity prioritieswhile Core42, through its Sovereign Enabled Public Cloud offering and Insight sovereign controls, will provide the environment, onboarding and implementation support needed to deploy the capability while maintaining security, privacy and operational control.

Microsoft's MDASH uses a multi-model, agentic approach to identify, validate and prioritize software vulnerabilities. Open Innovation AI will support its integration into the National AI Test and Validation Lab, where participating entities can assess software risk and strengthen software assurance before wider deployment.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said:

“Securing the UAE's digital future starts with securing the code behind our critical services. In line with the directives of our wise leadership, this next phase moves MDASH from availability to adoption across government entities, guided by national cybersecurity priorities. By combining sovereign infrastructure, advanced AI capabilities and the National AI Test and Validation Lab, we are helping entities find vulnerabilities earlier, fix them faster and build lasting trust in AI-powered public services.”

Talal M. Al Kaissi, Chief Executive Officer of Core42, said:”As AI adoption across the public sector and regulated industries accelerates, Core42 will provide the sovereign-enabled infrastructure, onboarding and operational support required to help government entities adopt these capabilities responsibly. Together with the broader expertise across G42, this will help organizations strengthen software assurance, improve visibility into risk and deploy AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities with confidence.”

Amr Kamel, General Manager, Microsoft UAE, said:“As AI adoption accelerates, security must be at the centre of every digital transformation. This collaboration brings together advanced AI-powered protection, sovereign capability and national partnership to help UAE government entities identify vulnerabilities earlier, strengthen cyber resilience and protect the critical services people rely on.”

Dr. Abed Benaichouche, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Open Innovation AI, said:“Trustworthy AI depends on security at every layer, from the infrastructure it runs on to the way its agents behave. At the National AI Test and Validation Lab, Microsoft's MDASH will work alongside Open Innovation AI Fabric and its AI Security capabilities to identify vulnerabilities and assess risk across AI systems. This gives government entities the insight to strengthen systems before deployment and make informed decisions about their use.”

About the UAE Cyber Security Council:

In November 2020, the UAE Cabinet established the UAE Cyber Security Council to develop a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and ensure a safe and strong cyber infrastructure, as a part of the UAE vision to strive toward a more secure digital transformation, The Council, led by the UAE Government's Head of Cyber Security, aims to contribute to the nation's legal and regulatory frameworks for cybersecurity and to secure both current and emerging technologies. It also responsible for building a vibrant ecosystem for cyber security across UAE driving innovation and stimulating economic growth in cyber through collaboration with industry, academia and international cyber diplomacy. The Council is also responsible for pioneering and implement awareness & capacity development initiatives across UAE to enhance the safety and security of the UAE populace, in line with leadership's vision.

About Core42:

Core42, a G42 company, empowers individuals, enterprises, and nations to unlock the full potential of AI through its comprehensive enablement capabilities. As a leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and services, our mission is to accelerate the achievements of others and help them reach their most ambitious goals. We are building the digital backbone that powers AI-native societies. We operate the G42 Intelligence Grid that turns compute into tokens at massive scale and functions as a global factory for manufactured intelligence. These foundations are essential to deploy advanced AI, unlock proprietary data, and drive real outcomes.

Open Innovation AI is a UAE-based technology company helping enterprises adopt AI through its Sovereign AI Fabric, a hardware-agnostic platform for building, deploying, and operating AI. Runtime Fabric provides a production-ready Kubernetes foundation purpose-built for AI environments. Engine Fabric orchestrates GPUs and manages AI workloads from development through deployment. Agent Fabric helps organizations build and operate agentic applications. Security Fabric tests, governs, monitors, and secures AI models, agents, and applications. Designed for private cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments, the platform gives organizations control over their infrastructure, data, models, and AI operations.