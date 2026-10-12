Visit Qatar Launches UFC Fight Night Ticket Sales Through Its New Ticketing Platform

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Visit Qatar, in partnership with UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation, has announced that tickets for UFC® FIGHT NIGHT: PROCHÁZKA vs STIRLING are now available through the official Visit Qatar ticketing platform, ahead of the event taking place in Doha on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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UFC Fight Night returns to Doha featuring a line-up of leading mixed martial arts athletes, following the success of last year's event. The headline bout will see former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Jiří Procházka face undefeated No. 5-ranked Navajo Stirling in a five-round main event. The co-main event will feature former UFC bantamweight champion and No. 4-ranked featherweight Aljamain Sterling against No. 9-ranked Kevin Vallejos.

The Visit Qatar ticketing platform was announced at the launch of Qatar Calendar 2026/2027, bringing event discovery and ticket purchasing together through a unified digital destination. UFC Fight Night is one of many sporting, cultural and entertainment events featured on Qatar Calendar, which showcases the diverse range of events and experiences taking place across Qatar throughout the year.