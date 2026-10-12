Mashreq Pilots IBM Bob To Advance Agentic AI For Integration Engineering
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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IBM Bob pilot helps demonstrate how agentic AI can reduce integration design and troubleshooting time by up to 60-70%.
A secure gateway manages about 4,000 AI-agent requests per month across Mashreq's digital banking, payments and enterprise systems.
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