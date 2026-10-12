SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo 2026 Under FAHR Patronage To Advance Workforce Transformation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) FAHR`s patronage reinforces collaboration across government, HR and business, as SHRM MENA brings together leaders, innovators and partners to explore AI, talent, skills and the future of work Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – October 2026

SHRM MENA has announced that the SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo 2026, taking place in December 2026 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, will be held under the patronage of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR). The partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing human capital development, strengthening workforce capabilities and preparing organizations and their people to navigate the rapidly evolving world of work.

Bringing together senior HR, business and government leaders, alongside technology innovators, industry partners and workforce experts, the 2026 edition will focus on translating the dialogue on transformation into practical action and tangible outcomes.

The Conference will be opened by Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and Future, Chairwoman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), underscoring the UAE's commitment to advancing innovative and future-ready approaches to government and workforce development.

The patronage reinforces the continued collaboration between SHRM MENA and FAHR around the evolving priorities of human capital development, workforce transformation and the changing role of HR, as organizations across the region navigate the growing impact of artificial intelligence, changing skills requirements, emerging workforce models and evolving leadership expectations.

It also highlights the growing importance of government – private sector collaboration in building the capabilities required for an increasingly AI-enabled economy and a future-ready workforce.

From the AI Conversation to AI in Action:

The conference comes at a defining moment for the global workforce.

According to SHRM's 2025 Talent Trends research, the percentage of organizations using AI to support HR-related activities increased from 26% in 2024 to 43% in 2025, illustrating the speed at which the technology is moving into the HR function.

Recruitment is among the areas seeing significant adoption. SHRM research found that among organizations using AI to support recruiting, 89% of HR professionals reported that it saves time or increases efficiency, while 36% reported reductions in recruitment, interviewing or hiring costs.

The transformation extends far beyond HR. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 found that 86% of employers expect AI and information-processing technologies to transform their businesses by 2030. At the same time, skills remain one of the biggest challenges facing employers, reinforcing the need for organizations to invest not only in technology, but also in the people who will work alongside it.

Against this backdrop, the SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo 2026 will focus on a central question facing leaders today: How can organizations harness the potential of AI while ensuring that people, skills, culture and human judgment remain at the heart of transformation?

Achal Khanna, CEO – SHRM APAC & MENA, said:“We are honoured that the SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo 2026 will be held under the patronage of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR). The world of work is entering an important new chapter. AI is accelerating change, but technology alone does not create stronger organizations; but people do. This conference is about bringing government, business and HR leadership together to understand what the next era of work requires, while giving leaders practical knowledge and perspectives that they can take back into their organizations. Our ambition is to help advance the HR agenda across the region while ensuring that human capability continues to develop alongside technological capability.”

Introducing the Region's First HR + AI Lab:

A defining feature of the 2026 edition will be the Region's First HR + AI Lab, created to take AI conversations beyond theory and into practical workplace application.

The Lab will provide an interactive environment where delegates can explore how artificial intelligence can be applied across the employee and talent lifecycle, including talent acquisition, learning and development, talent management, workforce planning, employee experience and HR productivity.

Rather than simply discussing what AI may mean for the future, the initiative is designed to help HR professionals examine what it can do today, where human oversight and judgment remain essential, and how organizations can approach adoption responsibly.

The program will also examine some of the questions emerging alongside rapid adoption; from governance, ethics and trust to skills development, organizational readiness and the changing relationship between humans and intelligent technologies.

Vivek Arora, Managing Director – SHRM MENA, said:“The conversation around AI and the workforce has moved beyond whether organizations should adopt AI to how they can apply it responsibly, effectively and at scale. The HR + AI Lab is designed to make that conversation tangible. We want delegates to be able to explore real-world applications, understand what is changing across the talent lifecycle and leave with ideas and approaches they can begin applying within their own organizations. The objective is not technology for technology's sake; it is understanding how technology can enable HR to become more strategic, more effective and ultimately more human.”

Beyond the main stage, the 2026 program will place a strong emphasis on practical learning through interactive workshops, masterclasses and focused sessions designed to address some of the most pressing workforce challenges facing organizations today. Delegates will have opportunities to engage directly with experts, explore real-world applications and exchange ideas across areas including AI and emerging HR technologies, future skills, talent strategy, leadership, employee experience, workplace culture and responsible AI adoption.

The conference will also bring together an ecosystem of strategic partners, technology and HR solution providers, learning organizations, government stakeholders and business communities. Through the exhibition, partner activations and networking opportunities, delegates will be able to discover new solutions, build connections and explore collaborations that support workforce transformation across the region.

“Bringing together thousands of HR, technology and business leaders from across the region and internationally, the conference will connect regional workforce priorities with global perspectives. With the World Economic Forum estimating that 59 out of every 100 workers globally will require training by 2030, reskilling, upskilling and building future-ready organizations will remain central to the conversation.” Added Vivek

The wider program will culminate with the SHRM STAR Awards 2026 on 17 December, recognizing outstanding HR professionals, teams, leaders and employers helping to shape stronger workplaces across the region.

Together, the conference, HR + AI Lab, workshops, masterclasses, exhibition, partner activations and STAR Awards will create a comprehensive platform for learning, collaboration, innovation and recognition – reinforcing a central message for the future of work: while the workplace may be increasingly powered by AI, it will continue to be shaped by people.

About SHRM MENA:

SHRM MENA is the regional chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), one of the world's leading HR membership organizations, connecting HR professionals and business leaders with the research, tools, learning and global network required to create better workplaces and drive organizational transformation.