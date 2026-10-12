Press Release: AJEDUI-Group Partners With Fastercapital's Equitypilot To Scale Mini Green Networks

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Rural and peri-urban communities across West Africa face limited grid coverage and high electricity costs that constrain household welfare and local enterprise growth. AJEDUI... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso & Dubai, UAE

Rural and peri-urban communities across West Africa face limited grid coverage and high electricity costs that constrain household welfare and local enterprise growth. AJEDUI-Group's product line ranging from portable solar plates and batteries to mini green networks and village-scale solar plants targets the persistent gap in reliable, affordable electricity for disadvantaged populations.

What the Startup Delivers?

AJEDUI-Group offers a tiered portfolio: – Solar plates that power radios and recharge phones and flashlights simultaneously. – Small, medium and large solar batteries that enable lighting, phone charging and, for larger units, fans, TVs, refrigerators and laptops. – Solar panels and powerful solar machines for pumps and multi-appliance use. – Solar groups and mini green networks capable of serving multiple households or entire villages. The product mix is designed for modular deployment: individual households, shared community systems, and village grids.

Why Now?

Rising energy costs, incomplete national grids, and growing local demand for resilient off-grid solutions create an urgent window for scalable solar adoption. Affordable solar hardware combined with flexible purchase mechanisms such as daily or weekly tontines lowers the entry barrier for low-income households and stimulates microeconomic activity in rural areas.

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Under FasterCapital's EquityPilot, AJEDUI-Group will validate pricing models and distribution channels, recruit and train additional regional sales agents, and pilot two mini green network installations in target districts. Activities will emphasize retail access points in rural markets, partnerships with local projects, and customer financing pilots to test weekly tontine payment schemes.

Competitive landscape (category-level)

The off-grid solar market in West Africa includes NGOs, local distributors, and international suppliers. AJEDUI-Group's focus on combined hardware options (from portable plates to village networks) plus community payment models aims to differentiate on affordability, local distribution density, and flexible ownership structures rather than competing solely on component-level specs.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support AJEDUI-Group through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Ecosystem relevance

AJEDUI-Group will prioritize expansion into neighboring markets including Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria and Mali, leveraging cross-border agent networks, retail outlets, and local project collaborations to accelerate adoption.

Next 90 Days

Key milestones include launching the first two community installations, expanding the sales agent network regionally, finalizing retail and wholesale pricing tiers, and documenting customer financing pilots. FasterCapital will support milestone tracking and introductions to potential channel partners.

About AJEDUI-Group

AJEDUI-Group Founded by Badou Jules Fortuné, develops and deploys modular solar solutions to increase energy access in disadvantaged and rural communities. Its offerings span portable solar plates and batteries to household systems and village-scale mini green networks, coupled with localized sales and flexible payment approaches to broaden affordability.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.