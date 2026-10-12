US-India Ties Growing In Defence, IT, Healthcare: Ambassador Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday highlighted growing cooperation between New Delhi and Washington across defence, information technology, and healthcare, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had spoken recently.

Speaking at an event in Kolkata marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, Gor described India as an important partner for the United States and said the city played a significant role in Washington's engagement with the country.“Kolkata is an important part of our mission here in India. We do so much with India, and Kolkata is a very important part of West Bengal and an important part of that map. We're thrilled to be here with hundreds of people celebrating 250 years of America,” Gor said.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Defence Cooperation

Highlighting defence cooperation, the US Ambassador pointed to recent military exercises involving Indian and American forces and the participation of US defence platforms in activities in India.“If you look at defence, in the last two weeks alone, we have conducted exercises involving more than 500 troops at Tarang Shakti. We also had F-35s in Rajasthan for the first time,” he said.

Information Technology and Investment

Gor also highlighted expanding cooperation in information technology, noting that businesses from both countries were investing across borders and establishing production facilities.“In terms of IT development, incredible things are happening in both directions, with investments in the United States and some of our companies opening large production facilities here in India. It is an incredible opportunity,” he said.

Healthcare and High-Level Engagement

On healthcare, Gor said the US imported a significant volume of generic pharmaceuticals from India, reflecting confidence in the country's pharmaceutical industry. "In healthcare, we import a significant amount of our generic pharmaceuticals from India. This is because we trust India. There is a lot happening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump spoke just last week, so stay tuned for what comes next," he said.

Referring to the high-level engagement between the two countries, Gor said Modi and Trump had spoken the previous week, expressing anticipation over further developments in bilateral relations.

West Bengal Welcomes Engagement

West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal, who was also present at the event, described the gathering as an opportunity to strengthen engagement between the US and the state. He said, "We are celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence in Kolkata. The US Ambassador is here. They have brought together representatives from industry, trade, commerce, the press and other stakeholders. It is a good gathering and a good occasion. Everyone is enjoying the evening...The US Embassy is giving a lot of importance to Kolkata. They have a Consul General here, and they are hosting this event in Kolkata. They certainly want greater interaction with the West Bengal government and the people of West Bengal across various sectors."

Ambassador's Cultural and Regional Engagements

Earlier on Monday, Gor visited Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata and praised the creativity, community spirit and warmth associated with the festival. In a post on X, he said,“Great to be back in Kolkata! Visited some beautiful pandals and experienced firsthand the incredible creativity, community spirit, and warmth. I can see why this celebration is so special. Happy Durga Puja to everyone celebrating!”

Gor's visit comes amid his engagements across India since taking charge as the US Ambassador, including visits to Srinagar, Leh, Rajasthan and Amritsar. (ANI)

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