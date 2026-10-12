Suvendu Adhikari Inaugurates 91St Chorebagan Durga Puja In Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday inaugurated the 91st Durga Puja of Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity in Kolkata, unveiling the theme“Beyond Sound”.

Located near Ram Mandir and C.R. Avenue, the puja premises have been designed to contrast the noise and activity of urban life with an atmosphere of tranquillity and introspection. Conceptualised by artist Susanta Sibani Paul, the theme combines lighting, music, materials and spatial design to create an immersive experience centred on Goddess Durga.

CM Adhikari on Festival's Spiritual and Cultural Significance

Adhikari highlighted the spiritual, cultural and traditional significance of the festival and said Durga Puja was being celebrated with devotion across the state.“This is the atmosphere of Durga Puja. It is a spiritual atmosphere, a cultural atmosphere and an atmosphere of tradition,” he said.

The Chief Minister said 12,400 new Durga Puja celebrations had been granted permission this year, taking the total number of pujas in the state to 57,400, compared with 45,000 in 2025.“This time, no puja was held during Pitru Paksha. Everything is taking place during Devi Paksha. People are following our scriptures and the traditional almanack with devotion. An extraordinary scene is unfolding across Bengal,” Adhikari said.

'Beyond Sound': Organisers Explain the Concept

The organisers said the theme“Beyond Sound” marks the committee's first collaboration with Susanta Sibani Paul and reflects its effort to bring a fresh artistic perspective to a festival rooted in tradition. Explaining the concept, Pritam Sarkar, cultural secretary of Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity, said the organisers had combined sound, light and the idol of Goddess Durga to create a distinctive ambience.

“Our theme is 'Beyond Sound'. By bringing together sound, light and Maa Durga, we have created a different kind of ambience. On behalf of Chorebagan Sarbojanin, we welcome all visitors. They should come, have darshan of the Mother Goddess and offer their prayers with devotion,” Sarkar said. He said the pandal would open to visitors from Chaturthi, in accordance with the government circular, from 6 pm.

Chief Minister's Visit and Special Mentions

“This is the 91st year of our Durga Puja. We are the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity. The Honourable Chief Minister arrived a short while ago to inaugurate the puja, and he did so. He was accompanied by Kartik Maharaj, Jagannath Devitapati Bhavani Das and Sarvananda Maharaj. The Chief Minister said that this year's Durga Puja celebrations are even better than in previous years and that the scale of the celebrations has also increased,” added Prosenjit Saha, Chief Organiser, Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity.

Saha also said the Chief Minister had conveyed a message about naming a road after Birendra Krishna Bhadra, whose voice is closely associated with the Mahalaya broadcast that marks the beginning of the Durga Puja season.

Focus on Visitor Experience and Safety

The organisers said visitor safety, crowd management and maintaining a peaceful atmosphere had been among their priorities this year. With its 91st edition, Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity aims to bring together faith, heritage and artistic innovation, inviting visitors to move from the noise of the city towards a moment of reflection and spiritual connection with Maa Durga.

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