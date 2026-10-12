Indian Navy Commissions INS Mangrol, Boosting Anti-Submarine Warfare

The Indian Navy on Monday commissioned INS Mangrol (P82), the third Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. It was attended by senior officers of the Defence Forces, representatives of the Ministry of Defence, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), industry partners and other distinguished dignitaries.

Strengthening Indigenous Capabilities

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, in his address, highlighted the importance of indigenous warships in strengthening India's maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, particularly in the evolving maritime security environment. He also emphasised the growing capabilities of India's indigenous shipbuilding industry and the Indian Navy's continued commitment to technological advancement, operational preparedness and self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The commissioning of INS Mangrol marks another significant milestone in strengthening the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities and coastal defence preparedness. The ship aims to contribute to safeguarding India's coastal approaches and maritime interests, enhancing maritime domain awareness and countering underwater threats.

A Testament to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Indigenously designed and constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi, INS Mangrol represents India's growing capabilities in warship design, construction and systems integration. With over 80 per cent indigenous content, the ship reflects the nation's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, while highlighting the contribution of Indian defence industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) towards strengthening indigenous naval capabilities.

Advanced Features and Capabilities

Designed for operations in coastal and shallow waters, INS Mangrol is equipped to undertake Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), underwater surveillance and Low-Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO), along with mine warfare-related tasks. Its advanced sensors, sonar and weapon systems enhance its capability to detect, track and counter underwater threats in the challenging littoral environment.

Powered by three diesel engine-driven waterjet propulsion units, the ship offers high manoeuvrability and rapid response, essential for operations in shallow and confined waters.

Honouring a Naval Legacy

INS Mangrol derives its name from the coastal town and prominent fishing harbour of Mangrol in Junagadh district of Gujarat. The ship also carries forward the legacy of the erstwhile INS Mangrol (M85), a minesweeper that served the Indian Navy until April 2004, continuing the naval tradition of preserving the names of distinguished warships.

INS Mangrol's induction further reinforces the Indian Navy's commitment to maritime security, regional stability and self-reliance in warship construction, in furtherance of India's maritime interests in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

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