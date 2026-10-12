Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi Leads Mega Cleanliness Drive In Malviya Nagar

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Monday led a mega cleanliness drive at Malviya Nagar Market in the South Zone. The drive was attended by Malviya Nagar MLA, Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board and former Delhi BJP President Satish Upadhyay, along with Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Pankaj Naresh Aggarwal and other senior civic officials. Leading the mega cleanliness drive organised by Satish Upadhyay, Mayor Pravesh Wahi actively participated in the campaign and personally joined the road-cleaning activities. His participation aimed to raise public awareness about cleanliness and convey the message that every citizen's active involvement is essential to making Delhi clean and well-maintained.

'Cleanliness a Collective Responsibility': Mayor Pravesh Wahi

On the occasion, Mayor Pravesh Wahi said,“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are continuously working to make Delhi a clean, healthy and beautiful city. Cleanliness is not the sole responsibility of the Municipal Corporation; rather, it is a collective responsibility of every citizen. Along with regular cleanliness drives, improved waste management and public awareness, necessary action will also be taken to make public spaces free from encroachments. Unauthorised encroachments on roads, footpaths and other public places will not be tolerated, and action will be taken in accordance with the prescribed rules and regulations. Our objective is to provide the people of Delhi with a clean, orderly and encroachment-free environment. Achieving this goal requires better coordination among the civic administration, public representatives and citizens, along with active public participation.”

Coordination and Public Participation Essential for Development

The Mayor appreciated the efforts of Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay towards strengthening sanitation arrangements in the area, addressing public grievances and improving civic amenities. He emphasised that effective coordination and continuous dialogue between public representatives and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are essential for the overall development of the area and for ensuring better facilities for residents.

He further stated that the mega cleanliness drive in Malviya Nagar was not merely a sanitation exercise but a meaningful initiative towards making the area cleaner, better organised and free from encroachments. Such campaigns not only help maintain cleanliness in public spaces but also foster a sense of responsibility among citizens towards their surroundings and strengthen public awareness about sanitation.

The Mayor expressed confidence that the support of MLA Satish Upadhyay, coupled with the active participation of MCD officials, local traders and residents, would further accelerate efforts to improve sanitation and civic amenities in the area, with lasting positive results.

Mayor Calls for Sustained Public Movement

The Mayor emphasised that cleanliness drives should not remain one-day activities but should evolve into a sustained mass movement driven by active public participation. He appealed to market associations, shopkeepers, local residents and citizens to dispose of waste only at designated locations, refrain from littering public spaces and extend their full cooperation to sanitation workers. He also stressed the importance of keeping public spaces free from encroachments to ensure safe and convenient movement for pedestrians and other commuters.

MCD Reaffirms Commitment to a Cleaner Delhi

Through this mega cleanliness drive, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi reaffirmed its commitment to improving sanitation, taking action against encroachments in accordance with applicable rules and regulations, and making the national capital cleaner, healthier and better organised through active public participation.

Municipal councillors, representatives of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and a large number of local residents participated in the programme. (ANI)

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