Wisesat.Space Advances Post-Quantum-Ready Satellite Communications To Support U.S. Quantum-Security Objectives

Integrating SEALSQ semiconductor technology to support secure satellite operations, sovereign communications and critical infrastructure connectivity

GENEVA, Switzerland - October 12, 2026 - WISeSat.Space (Nasdaq: SAIQ) (“WISeSat.Space” or the“Company”) today outlined its strategy to integrate post-quantum cryptography (“PQC”) into its next-generation satellite communications and Internet of Things (“IoT”) architecture, supporting the migration objectives established by U.S. Executive Order 14412, Securing the Nation Against Advanced Cryptographic Attacks.

The Company is developing a security architecture designed to protect communications, digital identities and satellite operations against both conventional cyberattacks and emerging quantum-computing threats. Its approach combines post-quantum semiconductor technologies from its sister company, SEALSQ Corp.'s (Nasdaq: LAES) with trusted digital identity and cryptographic key management across connected devices, ground infrastructure and future satellite platforms.

“Security is a core differentiator in our strategy to build a satellite communications business serving governments, enterprises and critical infrastructure operators,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeSat.Space.“As satellites become increasingly critical infrastructure for our digital economy, protecting them throughout their operational lives is central to our value proposition. Our ambition is to bring trust into every layer, from the semiconductor and connected device to the ground station and satellite. By integrating post-quantum technologies across connected devices, ground infrastructure and satellites, we aim to strengthen our competitive position, address demand for secure, sovereign communications and create long-term shareholder value.”

Following its October 2026 business combination and Nasdaq listing, WISeSat.Space closed a $10 million PIPE investment led by SEALSQ to accelerate the development of its quantum-resilient space architecture.

Building a Sovereign Space Infrastructure

WISeSat.Space's existing network and partner infrastructure include access to 9 active low-earth-orbit satellites, supported by ground stations in Lausanne, Switzerland, and La Línea de la Concepción, Spain. This operational base supports the development of the Company's next-generation Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (“QSOC”).

Its long-term roadmap targets a 100-satellite sovereign constellation by 2033, subject to financing, technical development, regulatory approvals and launch availability. Integration of the next-generation PQC architecture is being advanced through planned deployments and does not imply that every satellite currently accessible through the network already carries the same post-quantum hardware.

Supporting the Transition to Post-Quantum Security

Issued on June 22, 2026, Executive Order 14412 directs the transition of federal information systems to NIST-approved post-quantum cryptography and supports migration planning for critical infrastructure owners and operators.

For federal high-value assets and high-impact systems, excluding National Security Systems, the order sets migration objectives of December 31, 2030, for PQC key establishment and December 31, 2031, for PQC digital signatures. It also directs the development of proposed federal procurement requirements addressing applicable NIST standards.

WISeSat.Space's architecture is being developed to support these objectives. Regulatory alignment and compliance will be assessed for individual implementations against applicable standards, cryptographic module validation requirements and customer procurement conditions.

The Company's technology strategy draws on SEALSQ's Quantum Shield QS7001 and QVault TPM platforms, which support NIST-standardized algorithms including:



ML-KEM, standardized in FIPS 203: A key-encapsulation mechanism used to establish shared secrets for protecting communications. ML-DSA, standardized in FIPS 204: A digital-signature algorithm used to verify authenticity and integrity.

These capabilities are intended to complement hardware-based protection of cryptographic keys and trusted identities. Using standardized algorithms provides a foundation for migration; end-to-end security also depends on their implementation, integration and operation.

Practical Applications Across Space and Earth

WISeSat.Space is developing its architecture around several applications where communications security and long-term data protection are essential.

Government and sovereign communications. Post-quantum key establishment and authentication can support protected satellite connectivity for government agencies, remote facilities and emergency-response teams. Combined with sovereign identity and key-management arrangements, the architecture is intended to help customers retain control over access to sensitive communications.

Critical infrastructure monitoring. Satellite-connected sensors can provide telemetry from energy installations, water networks, transport corridors and other assets beyond terrestrial network coverage. Trusted device identities and authenticated messages can help operators verify the source and integrity of readings used for maintenance, incident detection and operational decisions.

Satellite command and software integrity. Post-quantum signatures can support verification of satellite commands and software updates, helping protect against impersonation and unauthorized modifications. Hardware-protected keys provide a foundation for authenticating operational systems, while secure update mechanisms can support cryptographic upgrades during a satellite's service life.

Remote industrial IoT and logistics. Connected equipment, containers and monitoring devices can use satellite links to report location, condition and operational status. Authentication and protected communications are intended to help customers trust the data received from remote assets and reduce exposure to forged messages.

Long-term protection of sensitive information. Government, industrial and infrastructure data may remain confidential for years. Post-quantum key establishment is intended to reduce exposure to“harvest now, decrypt later” attacks, in which adversaries collect encrypted traffic today for possible decryption using future quantum computers.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIQ) is a space technology company focused on secure satellite communications and related space infrastructure. Its approach combines satellite infrastructure with cybersecurity and digital identity technologies to support trusted communications between connected devices and ground-based systems. WISeSat.Space intends to provide satellite capacity and related space and ground infrastructure that may support SEALSQ's planned QSOC roadmap. Visit wisesat.space⁠.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimation of the listing. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of WISeSat's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although WISeSat believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, WISeSat cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of WISeSat as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, WISeSat does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS

WISeSat:

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

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WISeSat Investor Relations:

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

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