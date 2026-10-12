El Chavez Ramirez Gallery Announces European Expansion With Itinerant Art Exhibitions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The itinerant art gallery featuring Vercmagnus and QueenNoble

Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Chavez Ramirez Private Gallery Expands Its International Presence, Connecting Collectors Across Europe, the Americas and Asia







El Chavez Ramirez Gallery

The family-owned, artist-directed private gallery brings the works of established American Spanish artists and the founders, Vercmagnus and QueenNoble directly to an international audience through an itinerant exhibition model and online art gallery.

El Chavez Ramirez Private Gallery is advancing its international presence with a distinctive approach to art acquisition, bringing together the works of established American Spanish artists Vercmagnus and QueenNoble through an artist-directed, family-owned gallery model serving collectors and art enthusiasts across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Founded in the United States and Europe circa 1999, the gallery combines an online art platform with private exhibitions and personalized collector services. Rather than relying exclusively on a conventional, fixed exhibition space, El Chavez Ramirez Private Gallery operates with an itinerant approach, creating opportunities to present and acquire artworks across international markets.

At the heart of the gallery is a direct relationship between artists and collectors. By offering original paintings and selected fine-art collectibles directly from the artists, the gallery aims to provide a more personal and transparent acquisition experience while preserving the artistic integrity and individuality of every work.

The gallery showcases the creative practices of Vercmagnus, known for his leather collage and distinctive mixed-media approach, and QueenNoble, professionally recognized as the“Queen of Textured Abstract Art.” Their artistic practices contribute to a diverse collection encompassing original paintings, textured and embossed artworks, wall art, limited-edition fine-art prints and collectibles.

A Different Approach to the Art Market

El Chavez Ramirez Private Gallery distinguishes itself through its family-owned structure and direct artist-to-collector model. With the participating artists belonging to the same family, the gallery brings together artistic production, presentation and collector relations within one integrated operation.

This approach offers collectors an alternative to traditional gallery acquisition, where artworks may pass through multiple intermediaries before reaching their final owners.

Through direct acquisition, collectors can obtain selected works from the artists themselves, accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity signed by the artists. Private exhibitions and personalized services further support collectors seeking a more individual and considered art-buying experience.

As demand for distinctive original artworks and collectible art continues to create opportunities across international markets, the gallery is focused on reaching audiences through its online presence and private exhibitions, connecting interested collectors with works that reflect the artists' established professional practices.

What Makes El Chavez Ramirez Private Gallery Different?

Artist-directed since the 1990s

The gallery's roots trace back to the United States and Europe circa 1999, reflecting a long-standing commitment to presenting and supporting the work of its artist-family.

Original artworks and selected limited-edition collectibles

Collectors can explore original paintings, textured wall art, fine-art prints and selected collectibles offered through the gallery's direct-to-collector model.

Direct acquisition without conventional gallery markups

By offering eligible works directly from the artists, the gallery seeks to provide transparent pricing without additional conventional gallery resale markups. Prices remain dependent on the individual artwork, materials, size and edition.

Internationally established artists

Vercmagnus and QueenNoble bring decades of professional artistic experience to the gallery's collection, with distinct visual approaches that appeal to different collector interests.

Artist-signed Certificates of Authenticity

Eligible acquisitions include a Certificate of Authenticity signed by the artists, documenting the work's identity and authenticity.

Private exhibitions and personalized collector services

The gallery offers private exhibition opportunities and a more individualized approach to presenting, selecting and acquiring artworks.

A worldwide community of art enthusiasts

The gallery reports a community of more than 900,000 art enthusiasts and collectors worldwide, reflecting its stated international audience and digital reach.

An International Gallery Without a Conventional Boundary

For El Chavez Ramirez Private Gallery, international reach is not limited to maintaining a permanent physical exhibition venue. Its itinerant approach and online platform allow the gallery to connect with audiences in different markets while retaining a family-directed identity.

The model places emphasis on accessibility, direct artist relationships and the opportunity to acquire distinctive works without navigating an unnecessarily complex chain of intermediaries. Private exhibitions provide an additional avenue for collectors who value personal engagement with the gallery and its artists.

By combining online presentation with private, in-person opportunities, El Chavez Ramirez Private Gallery seeks to make the acquisition of original art a more direct and meaningful experience for collectors internationally.

Continuing a Family Tradition of Artistic Excellence

As the gallery develops its international presence, its central objective remains consistent: to connect collectors with original artworks while maintaining a direct relationship between the people who create the art and those who acquire it.

Through the combined artistic practices of Vercmagnus and QueenNoble, El Chavez Ramirez Private Gallery continues to build its identity as a family-owned, artist-directed platform for original art and collectible works across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

About El Chavez Ramirez Private Gallery

El Chavez Ramirez Private Gallery is a family-owned, artist-directed online and private exhibition gallery representing the works of established American Spanish artists and the founders, Vercmagnus and QueenNoble. With roots in the United States and Europe dating to circa 1999, the gallery presents original paintings, textured artworks, wall art, fine-art prints and selected collectibles through direct artist acquisition, online presentation, private exhibitions and personalized collector services.

Website:

Media and collector inquiries: Through the gallery's official website.







El Chavez Ramirez Gallery Paris - Hanging a QueenNoble 120k Euro Work

Press Inquiries



Info [at] elchavezramirezgallery.com

Elchavezramirezprivategallery [at] gmail.com