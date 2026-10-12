Daily Games Introduces Free Live Multiplayer Puzzle Platform With No Daily Limits Or Sign-Up

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free sites like playdaily.org are taking the one-puzzle-a-day habit far beyond five-letter words

Toronto, ON, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daily Games, a viral puzzle platform, introduces a free games site at playdaily.org with a dozen games, no daily limit, and no sign-up required. The platform includes live rooms where players can compete together, share six-digit room codes with friends, and play the same round at the same moment. Games on the site include Krillion, Noillirk, Songless, and the Logo Game, with formats spanning rare-answer challenges, common-answer climbs, music recognition, and brand logo color puzzles. The site builds on the one-puzzle-a-day habit popularized by Wordle by adding live play, rankings, and multiplayer rooms.







Daily Games

Five years ago this month, a simple word game called Wordle went public. It had 90 players that November. By the new year it had hundreds of thousands, and weeks later it was acquired. Many called it a fad, and they were wrong. Wordle was played 4.2 billion times in 2025, about 11.5 million times a day.

Wordle was a game you played alone, once a day, and compared later. The games that followed it are played together, live, as often as you like, with rankings on the line. Daily (playdaily.org ) is at the front of that shift. It's a free games site played by millions of people every month. Its dozen games have no daily limit and need no sign-up.

In the Krillion Game, players get seven prompts and 25 seconds for each, and only the answers nobody else thinks of score. Name a fruit, and "apple" gets you nowhere. The rarer the answer, the deeper the player's krill dives into an ocean that grows darker and stranger the further down it goes. Players can dive alone, play endless runs until their air runs out, or join live rooms of up to 40 where every answer counts toward a shared leaderboard. Every metre dived earns tokens that buy avatars, which everyone else in the room can see. In its ranked one-on-one mode, set in a drowned colosseum, two players face the same seven prompts head to head. Every match changes their rating. Seasons run four months, and players climb divisions from Driftwood to Kraken, with the season's top ten crowned Leviathan.

Noillirk flips that rule: the most common answer wins, and "apple" might be the best answer on the board. Every good answer lifts a krill hanging from a bunch of balloons a little higher. It rises from a pond on the forest floor, through the clouds and past the planets, out to the last light of the galaxy. Players can take on a daily climb that's the same for everyone, or race up to 30 others in a live room.

Songless asks whether you can name a song from a tenth of a second of it. More than 6,000 hits are sorted by genre, artist and decade. Its live rooms let up to 50 people race to name the same track at the same moment.

The Logo Game shows a real brand logo with one part in the wrong color, and players restore it from memory with sliders. With nearly 1,000 logos, from household names to tech startups, it's much harder than it sounds.

Many of the games can be played together. Anyone can join an open room or start a private one, then share its six-digit code with friends. Everyone in the room plays the same round at the same moment and chats as they go.

"Wordle showed the world that a small puzzle could bring millions of people together," said the founders of Daily. "We wanted to take that further. Play it live, against your friends or a stranger on the other side of the world, with a rank that actually means something. Five years after Wordle, these games aren't slowing down. They're just getting started."

About Daily Games

Daily Games is a viral puzzle platform where users can play a variety of engaging games.

Press Inquiries

pr [at] playdaily.org

