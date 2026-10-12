Intent IQ Launches Bidpulsesm, Bringing New Transparency To Identity Accuracy In Programmatic Advertising
|Aug. 12 - Oct. 10 2026 results
| Identity accuracy
100 miles threshold
| Identity accuracy
50 miles threshold
| Identity accuracy
25 miles threshold
|Strict Accuracy Score
|Proportional Accuracy Score
|Strict Accuracy Score
|Proportional Accuracy Score
|Strict Accuracy Score
|Proportional Accuracy Score
|ID5
|34.3
|%
|35.1
|%
|29.6
|%
|30.3
|%
|25.8
|%
|26.5
|%
|Intent IQ
|91.1
|%
|96.7
|%
|89.8
|%
|95.9
|%
|88.4
|%
|95.0
|%
|LiveIntent
|37.9
|%
|44.6
|%
|32.7
|%
|38.8
|%
|28.6
|%
|34.1
|%
The Strict Accuracy Score reflects the potential impact of even a single incorrect ID. A single ID associated with a household outside the geographic threshold can open the bid request to a new set of advertisers and advertisements seeking to target the incorrect household audience represented by that ID. For example, ID5's 34.3% Strict Accuracy Score at the 100-mile threshold means that 65.7% of ID5-enriched bid requests include at least one ID5-matched ID from a household more than 100 miles away from the bid request's location.
The Proportional Accuracy Score provides a different view by measuring the share of a provider's IDs within each bid request that meet the geographic accuracy threshold. For example, LiveIntent's 34.1% Proportional Accuracy Score at the 25-mile threshold means that 65.9% of the LiveIntent-matched IDs in each bid request are more than 25 miles away from the bid request's location.
To further illustrate the distinction between the two measures, in a bid request containing 10 bridged IDs from a provider, if four are more than 100 miles away, the Strict method counts the entire bid as inaccurate, resulting in a 0% Strict Accuracy Score, while the Proportional method reports it as 60% accurate. Each incorrect ID may introduce a distinct incorrect audience from another household or location, potentially inflating the bid's apparent value by as much as 4x or more. The percentage accuracy of each bid is averaged across the total set of bids over a given time period to determine the provider's overall Proportional Accuracy Score.
Independent Verification and Industry Access
In addition to Intent IQ's year-long tracking, an external software expert also implemented the BidPulse methodology using Intent IQ's data to independently replicate the results.
Intent IQ is now making BidPulse available to the broader advertising industry through bidpulse.org. The site provides continuously monitored results as well as historical data beginning January 1, 2026, allowing companies to track identity accuracy over time and compare performance across providers and geographic thresholds.
Intent IQ invites identity providers, publishers, ad platforms and other industry participants to compare their own results with BidPulse findings and independently verify BidPulse's identity accuracy measurements.
Companies can access BidPulse by visiting bidpulse.org and entering a company email address. The complete BidPulse methodology is detailed in the white paper accompanying this release here.
SiliconAlleyMedia for IntentIQ
Siliconalley-media.com
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