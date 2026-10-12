Tava House Celebrates Community Mural Unveiling, Chamber Ribbon Cutting And Woodland Park Art Gallery Expansion

Seven artists. Seven perspectives. One community canvas - and a growing celebration of the arts in Woodland Park.

- Derek Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer of Tava House PropertiesWOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tava House will celebrate three milestones Saturday, Oct. 17, with the public unveiling of its new Community Mural Project, an official ribbon-cutting ceremony recognizing Tava House as a member of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, and the launch of a Woodland Park Art Gallery location in the Tava House River Room.The celebration begins at 11 a.m. at Tava House and is open to the public. In addition to the ceremonies, guests will have an opportunity to meet participating artists and tour Tava House's multipurpose restaurant, entertainment and event facility.The Tava House Community Mural Project transforms the prominent concrete wall on the west side of Tava House into an outdoor gallery featuring individual murals created by local artists, with additional artwork at the Taproom entrance. Rather than requiring a single artistic style, Tava House invited each artist to bring an individual perspective and creative voice to the project."This is an important day for Tava House because these developments represent what we have wanted to build here from the beginning," said Derek Waggoner, chief executive officer of Tava House Properties. "We opened in May with the goal of creating more than a restaurant. We wanted Tava House to become a place where people gather - for food and drinks, celebrations, entertainment, special events, and community experiences. Our Chamber membership, these incredible murals and the expansion of local art into the River Room are more steps toward making that vision a reality."Debbie Miller, IOM, president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, will conduct the ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking another key development for Tava House in the restaurant and multipurpose facility's short time in business since opening in May 2026."The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome Tava House as a member and celebrate this important milestone," Miller said. "In just a few months, Tava House has demonstrated a commitment not only to creating a distinctive dining and entertainment destination, but also to becoming an active part of our community. This mural project is a wonderful example of that commitment - bringing together local artists, business and community in a way that adds to the vitality of Woodland Park."The inaugural mural artists are Lois Sprague, Alexander Sorrels, Gayle Gross, Elizabeth Lutz, Danielle Stuut, Julie Cutting and Alex Smith. Their works include interpretations ranging from Colorado aspens, wildlife and Western imagery to contemporary celestial art.The mural project is intentionally designed to change. Each year, a new group of artists is expected to transform the outdoor wall with a new collection, giving additional local artists an opportunity to showcase their work in one of Woodland Park's community gathering places. Future collections are planned to be unveiled alongside America's Mountain Festival."This wall will never be just about Tava House," Waggoner said. "It is about giving local artists a highly visible canvas and giving our community something new to experience, photograph, share and talk about. We want people to come back year after year and see how the wall - and Tava House - continues to evolve."The Oct. 17 celebration will also mark the expansion of the Woodland Park Art Gallery into the Tava House River Room, creating another location where residents and visitors can experience and discover the work of area artists.The expansion builds on the vision of Gayle Gross, artist and owner of Reserve Our Gallery, to extend the traditional gallery experience beyond a single location and make art increasingly visible throughout the Woodland Park community. The River Room location brings that vision into one of Tava House's primary gathering and event spaces."Art has an incredible ability to bring people together, and that is what makes this expansion into Tava House so exciting," Gross said. "The River Room gives us another opportunity to put local art where people already gather, celebrate and connect. Combined with the new outdoor murals, Tava House is helping us advance the idea that Woodland Park itself can become a gallery - one that residents enjoy, and visitors make a destination to experience." The River Room will be part of the“First Friday Art Walks” in Woodland Park, she added.After the ceremonies, the public will be invited to meet the artists and tour Tava House, giving visitors a chance to experience the facility's different spaces and uses.The mural project and River Room gallery expansion reflect Tava House's continuing effort to establish the property as a community hub and destination. Participating mural artists will also be featured through framed biographies, photography, social media, events and other promotions throughout the year.The public is invited to attend.

Michael Perini

Tava House Media Relations

+1 719-651-5943

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Tava House Celebrates Community Mural Unveiling, Chamber Ribbon Cutting and Woodland Park Art Gallery Expansion News Provided By Perini & Associates October 12, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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