Seleni Institute Announces Board Appointments As It Expands Women's Mental Health Training

Seleni Institute Announces Board Appointments

Marking 15 years, Seleni prepares to launch new menopause curriculum and welcomes new perspectives to its Board.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seleni Institute announces new Board appointments and prepares to launch a menopause curriculum to train clinicians and other health care providers.The Seleni Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works to address the unmet mental health needs of women, mothers, and families during the family building years, today announced new Board appointments and plans to expand training for health professionals to address patients' mental health needs during menopause.Margaret Boyden, a licensed clinical social worker, and Shani Lehrer, founder of Sound Sanctum and a leadership adviser, join the Board as directors, where they will bring new clinical and leadership perspectives. Seleni co-founder George Logothetis will leave the Board, remaining an active supporter of the organization and its mission.Now marking its 15th anniversary, the Seleni Institute was co-founded by Nitzia Logothetis, a licensed psychotherapist and Board Chair, and George Logothetis on the belief that changing a parent's life can change a child's life.“We founded Seleni to close a fundamental gap in mental health care for women and families. Fifteen years later, that purpose remains at the heart of everything we do, as we expand our training and extend our reach,” said Nitzia Logothetis, Board Chair and Co-Founder.“Our Board brings together people who share that commitment and believe deeply in where Seleni is going. I am especially grateful to George, whose partnership and belief has been part of Seleni from the very beginning, and whose support continues to mean so much.”“Seleni was born from love and determination, and I could not be prouder of this organization, its people, and all that it has become,” said George Logothetis.“Nitzia's vision and commitment, together with the extraordinary Seleni team, will continue to guide its work and deepen its impact. As I step down, I may be stepping away from a title, but never from Seleni-I remain deeply committed to its mission, its people, and its future.”Board of DirectorsSeleni's Board of Directors includes:- Nitzia Logothetis, Board Chair (Founding Member)- Margaret Boyden, Director- Matthew Swift, Director (Founding Member)- Nicholas M. Logothetis, Director- Phaedra Chrousos, Director (Founding Member)- Rosanna Mortoglou, Director- Shani Lehrer, Director- George Fisher, MD, Director Emeritus (Founding Member)Looking AheadThis Board transition comes as Seleni prepares to launch a new menopause curriculum, equipping clinicians and other health care providers to address the mental health needs of patients during perimenopause and menopause. The curriculum builds on Seleni's existing training programs and extends its work to close gaps in care across women's reproductive lives.Seleni combines clinical care for individuals and couples with accredited training for health care professionals. To date, Seleni has trained nearly 10,000 professionals, collectively reaching more than 1.6 million people.Learn more about Seleni at .

Seema Bajaj

Seleni House Foundation, Inc.

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Seleni Institute Announces Board Appointments as It Expands Women's Mental Health Training News Provided By Seleni House Foundation, Inc. October 12, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



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