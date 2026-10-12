Harris Ranch Resort Highlights Lodging, Dining And Travel Amenities For Fall 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Coalinga, California resort outlines hotel accommodations, restaurant offerings, RV facilities and travel services for visitors!

COALINGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Harris Ranch Resort, located along Interstate 5 in California's Central Valley, is highlighting its lodging, dining, RV facilities and travel amenities as the region enters the fall travel season. The Coalinga property serves overnight guests, recreational vehicle travelers and motorists traveling between Northern and Southern California.The resort brings together hotel accommodations, multiple dining establishments, retail shopping, recreational facilities and transportation-related services at one location.Hotel Accommodations and Recreational FacilitiesHarris Ranch Hotel features 153 guest rooms with a selection of room configurations and views. The property includes a heated Olympic-style swimming pool, three outdoor Jacuzzi spas, an exercise room and pet-friendly accommodations.The resort also operates an RV park with spacious full hook-up sites. RV guests have access to the surrounding resort amenities, providing an additional lodging option for travelers passing through the Central Valley.Dining Options Across the PropertyHarris Ranch Resort operates several dining establishments offering different menus and service experiences.The Ranch Kitchen serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, including farm-to-table dishes featuring seasonal fruits and vegetables grown on Harris Ranch farmland.The Prime Steakhouse offers USDA Prime steaks, seafood and additional entrees. Harris BBQ serves a selection of smoked meats, including tri-tip, brisket, ribs and pulled pork.An on-site bakery prepares fresh pastries, breads and desserts daily. The resort's dining facilities accommodate both overnight guests and visitors stopping along Interstate 5.Retail and Transportation AmenitiesIn addition to accommodations and restaurants, Harris Ranch Resort operates the Country Store, which offers shopping opportunities for travelers and resort guests.The property also provides travel essentials, multiple fueling options and electric vehicle charging facilities. These services support motorists traveling through the Interstate 5 corridor, including those making short stops and those staying overnight.The combination of lodging, dining, retail and transportation facilities allows the property to serve several categories of travelers within a single location.Fall Travel in California's Central ValleyThe fall season brings changes in weather and travel patterns across California's Central Valley. October marks a transition between the summer vacation period and the approaching holiday travel season.Harris Ranch Resort continues to operate its hotel, restaurants, RV park and travel facilities during this period, providing services for leisure travelers, road-trip visitors and motorists using Interstate 5.About Harris Ranch ResortHarris Ranch Resort is a hospitality and travel destination located in Coalinga, California, along Interstate 5. The property includes a 153-room hotel, multiple restaurants, an RV park, recreational amenities, retail shopping, fueling services and electric vehicle charging facilities. Harris Ranch Resort serves travelers visiting California's Central Valley and motorists traveling between Northern and Southern California.

Harris Ranch Resort

Harris Ranch Resort

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Harris Ranch Resort Highlights Lodging, Dining and Travel Amenities for Fall 2026 News Provided By Harris Ranch Resort, Harris Ranch Resort October 12, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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