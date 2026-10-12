Vetted answer engine and generative engine optimization specialists from India, the Philippines and Vietnam from $15 an hour with no platform fees.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seotal, a freelance talent network built for search marketing, is fast becoming a leading place for businesses to hire AEO/GEO freelancers. These are the specialists who help brands get cited in Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT and Perplexity. Every candidate audits a live website for AI search visibility before acceptance, and fewer than 5% of applicants pass.Why AEO/GEO hiring is hard right nowAI answer engines now respond to many buyer questions directly, and the brands they cite win the click. Answer engine optimization (AEO) and generative engine optimization (GEO) are the skills behind those citations. Demand has grown faster than the supply of people who can actually do the work.Anyone can add "GEO" to a profile. While researching its guide, 10 Best Websites to Hire AEO/GEO Freelancers, Seotal found that 505 of 660 Freelancer profiles listing GEO, AEO or ChatGPT search skills had no client reviews on October 1, 2026. 247 of those profiles were registered this year. Several best-selling gigs in Fiverr's GEO category were link and directory packages, one promising "500 citations and business directories" for AI search. Guru counts 2,090 freelancers tagged with GEO, many of them general SEO sellers.On most marketplaces, the buyer has to tell a real AI search specialist from a relabelled SEO seller. Seotal does that screening before a client ever sees a profile.What a Seotal AEO/GEO specialist doesSeotal's specialists work on the signals that decide whether an AI engine finds, trusts and cites a brand. They check that OAI-SearchBot, PerplexityBot and Googlebot can reach key pages. They fix schema errors so engines understand a business's products, services and FAQs.They also run a fixed set of real buyer questions through ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews, record which sources each answer cites, and track how that changes over time. Findings become a prioritized fix plan, and pages are restructured to give clear, quotable answers. The work sits alongside classic SEO rather than replacing it.How Seotal vets and matches talentSeotal tests AI search skills directly instead of relying on a general marketing screen. Each candidate audits a real website for crawler access, schema errors and how the brand appears across a prompt set, then presents a fix plan. Candidates also complete a written brief and a live interview in English, and clear a reference check.Clients share their goals and receive screened profiles within 72 hours. After interviews, the client picks a specialist and work begins. If a specialist is not a fit in the first 30 days, Seotal replaces them at no extra cost. Specialists keep 2 to 4 hours of overlap with US teams.Markets and pricingSeotal's AEO/GEO specialists are based in India, the Philippines and Vietnam, and each market has its own hiring page. The wider Seotal SEO network also covers Bali (Indonesia), Malaysia and Dubai (UAE).Hourly work costs $15 to $30 an hour with no minimum. Part-time work costs $1,000 to $2,000 a month for 60 to 80 hours, with a 3-month minimum. Full-time work is quoted per role, with a 6-month minimum. There are no platform fees, no success fee and no fixed-price projects.How Seotal comparesSeotal's guide screened 17 platforms on October 6, 2026 and ranked 10, reading each fee and vetting claim on the platform's own pages. It names Seotal as its own company and ranks it sixth, behind Upwork, Fiverr, Toptal, MarketerHire and Freelancer.The comparison shows where Seotal differs. Upwork lists GEO rates of $15 to $35 an hour plus a 5% or 10% client fee, with no GEO-specific skills test. Fiverr's experienced GEO sellers charge $30 to $45 an hour, and only its Pro tier is vetted. Toptal accepts fewer than 3% of applicants but uses a general screen and publishes no GEO rates. MarketerHire sells AEO as a $5,000 monthly module. Freelancer's median GEO rate is $14.50 an hour, and verification is an optional paid badge.The guide's verdict: Seotal is best for US small businesses that want one vetted AEO/GEO freelancer on set monthly hours.Leadership comment"Every SEO seller has added GEO to their profile this year, and buyers can't tell who actually knows how AI engines pick sources," said Ali, Co-founderof Seotal. "So we test it. Every specialist audits a live site for AI crawler access, schema and citations before we accept them. When a client hires through Seotal, that homework is already done."AvailabilitySeotal's AEO/GEO specialists are available now to businesses worldwide. Companies can hire at , browse specialists in India, the Philippines or Vietnam, and compare plans at . The full platform comparison is at .About SeotalSeotal is a freelance talent network for hiring vetted SEO, AEO/GEO, content and marketing specialists from Asia and the Middle East. Operated by Seotal Enterprises, it has locations in Kolkata, Bali and Dubai and sends screened profiles to clients within 72 hours. Seotal is not an agency or a marketplace: clients get a short list of tested specialists, not a crowd of bids.

Trivita Utami

Asiatal

+62 89610801846

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