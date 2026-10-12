Stimulus Broadband Connects First-Ever Fiber Internet Customer In Bonanza, Oregon

A Bonanza household becomes the company's first fiber customer, with symmetrical speeds up to 2.5 Gig now available to 250 homes and businesses

BONANZA, OR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stimulus Broadband, a division of Henderson, Nevada-based Stimulus Technologies, has connected its first fiber internet customer in Bonanza, Oregon. The connection marks the official start of fiber service in the community.Stimulus Broadband's fiber network in Bonanza now passes 250 homes and businesses. By the end of 2026, the company expects to make fiber available to several thousand additional locations across Indian Springs, Goodsprings, and Sandy Valley, Nevada, with continued fiber expansion planned in southern Oregon in the coming years.“Fiber changes what's possible in a town,” said Nathan Whittacre, CEO of Stimulus Broadband.“It gives people more options for how they work, learn, run a business and stay connected. Bringing fiber service to Bonanza is an important step for this community, and connecting our first fiber customer here is an important milestone for our company. It's something we've been working toward for years, and we're glad it started here.”Whittacre noted that Bonanza is the start, not the finish, for Stimulus Broadband's fiber work. "We built this network to grow, both in Oregon and across our footprint. Over the next few months we'll bring thousands more homes online, but our focus goes beyond building the network. We want to be a provider people can count on, with a local team they can reach and a long-term commitment to the communities we serve."Residential fiber plans in Bonanza start at $30 per month for 100 Mbps symmetrical service, with options up to 2500 Mbps for $139 per month. All plans offer matching upload and download speeds.Bonanza residents can check availability and sign up at stimulusbroadband/bonanza-or or by calling (800) 340-0766.About Stimulus BroadbandStimulus Broadband, a division of Stimulus Technologies, is headquartered in Henderson, NV and delivers fast, reliable internet to Nevada, Oregon, California, New Mexico and Missouri. The company is a hybrid internet provider, offering fixed wireless, cable and fiber internet solutions with unlimited data, local support and transparent pricing.

Taylor Singleton

Stimulus Broadband

+1 800-340-0766

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Stimulus Broadband connects first-ever fiber internet customer in Bonanza, Oregon News Provided By Stimulus Broadband October 12, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.