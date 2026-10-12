GLS Launches GLS Connect, Advancing Its Digital Shipping Experience

GLS. Parcels to People

GLS Connect Shipping Portal

New digital platform reflects GLS' continued investment in technology, bringing greater connectivity, visibility and control to customer shipping experiences.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / --. Expanding GLS' digital ecosystem: GLS Connect advances the customer experience with integrated shipping workflows, enhanced visibility and centralized account management.. Investing in intelligent shipping technology: AI-driven real-time tracking, direct API integrations and international network connectivity extend GLS' digital capabilities beyond the portal.. More ways to connect: From GLS Connect and Ship GLS to direct system integrations and access to GLS' Canadian and European network, customers can choose the solutions that fit their operations.GLS, a leading parcel delivery provider in the Western U.S. and Texas, today announced the launch of GLS Connect, a new digital platform that represents the next step in the company's investment in customer-facing shipping technology.Building on GLS' investments in AI-powered real-time tracking, API integrations and international network connectivity, GLS Connect brings essential shipping functions into a unified digital environment. The platform connects domestic and international shipping, shipment visibility, reporting and account administration, giving customers more intuitive access to the information and tools they need to manage their operations."Digital innovation is an important part of how we're evolving the GLS customer experience," said JoDawn Whitlock, President of GLS. "With GLS Connect, we're investing in technology that makes our services easier to access, our shipment information easier to use and our customers' shipping operations easier to manage. This launch reflects our commitment to continually improving how customers do business with GLS."A More Connected Digital Shipping ExperienceDesigned to reduce administrative complexity and give customers greater control over their shipping operations, GLS Connect introduces several enhancements to the digital shipping experience.Key capabilities include:. Unified domestic and international shipping: Create and manage shipments through a single workflow, including multi-parcel shipments and access to estimated rates and transit times.. Enhanced shipment visibility: Access a centralized dashboard with expanded search and filtering capabilities, making it easier to monitor shipping activity and retrieve important shipment information.. Expanded tracking and reporting: Review shipment status and tracking details and export shipment data to support reporting, reconciliation and operational analysis.. Easier pickup management: Schedule pickups and manage eligible upcoming pickup requests directly within the portal, reducing the need to navigate separate shipping processes.. Integrated account and billing tools: Access invoices, billing information and fuel surcharge details, while giving administrators centralized control over users, groups and shipping preferences.. Direct access to customer resources: Quickly access claims, support, shipping supplies and user guides, making it easier to find assistance.GLS Connect also carries forward existing customer information, including address books, billing information, account settings and available shipment history, helping customers transition without needing to recreate their information.Technology That Extends Beyond the PortalBeyond GLS Connect, GLS continues to invest in technologies that give businesses multiple ways to access its services and integrate shipping into their operations.Its digital capabilities include AI-driven real-time tracking technology designed to provide more informed delivery information and greater shipment transparency. Through direct domestic API integrations, customers can connect GLS shipping services with their existing business systems, supporting automated shipping workflows and access to shipment information.GLS also provides connectivity to its extensive European network, including parcel shops and parcel lockers that expand delivery and collection options for international shipments.For businesses with different shipping requirements, Ship GLS and integrations with shipping technology partners provide additional ways to access GLS services.These complementary technologies support a flexible approach to digital shipping, allowing customers to choose the tools and level of integration that fit their operations.Transitioning to GLS ConnectGLS customers can begin using GLS Connect now by visiting the GLS website, logging in and selecting“Try the New Portal” on the main screen.Customers can learn more about GLS Connect, access the new portal and find transition resources at the GLS Connect resource page.About GLSBuilt on decades of logistics experience, GLS US delivers dependable parcel service across the Western United States and Texas through a focused regional network. Branded delivery and technology that keep customers informed create a trusted experience from the first to the final mile.GLS US is part of the GLS Group - one of Europe's largest parcel service providers, delivering across more than 50 countries and transporting over 900 million parcels annually. For more information, visit .Media Contact:GLS US Marketing...

Robin Garrison

General Logistics Systems US, Inc

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GLS Launches GLS Connect, Advancing Its Digital Shipping Experience News Provided By General Logistics Systems US, Inc October 12, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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