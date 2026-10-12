DHS Says New York Rejected 16,070 ICE Requests

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 12 (IANS) The US Department of Homeland Security said on Monday that authorities across New York had declined to honour 16,070 immigration detainer requests since President Donald Trump returned to office, releasing figures that escalated its dispute with the state's Democratic leadership.

The department said the requests were recorded between January 20, 2025, and October 8, 2026. It associated the unhonoured detainers with 52,503 criminal charges and convictions.

The figures cover requests made over nearly 21 months. They do not represent 16,070 detainers issued on Monday or establish that 52,503 offences were committed after people were released.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin criticised New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul, accusing them of obstructing federal immigration enforcement.

“We enforce these laws with no help from Mayor Mamdani and Governor Hochul,” Mullin said in the department's release.

He said federal officers would continue making arrests despite opposition from state and local political leaders.

DHS presented the figures as evidence of the consequences of New York's restrictions on cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Among the categories DHS listed were 131 homicide-related charges or convictions, 132 involving kidnapping and 1,017 involving sexual offences.

The department also reported 1,561 involving driving under the influence, 1,631 burglaries, 1,776 robberies, 2,198 weapons offences, 4,324 drug offences and 9,502 assaults.

The categories were presented under a combined heading covering charges and convictions. They should therefore not be read as counts of convicted offenders.

DHS linked the announcement to an ICE shooting in New York City last week. It alleged that a man had used his vehicle against immigration officers and that an officer fired in self-defence.

That account was the department's description of the incident. The department also cited earlier criminal cases as part of its criticism of New York's policies.

The announcement supplied cumulative figures and renewed federal criticism of New York. It did not announce a new immigration rule, a court ruling on the disputed policies or a change in the legal status of detainer requests.

An immigration detainer is an ICE request that a law-enforcement agency notify federal authorities before releasing a person and maintain custody for up to 48 hours beyond the otherwise scheduled release. ICE's published guidance describes detainers as requests connected to its intention to assume custody for immigration enforcement.

Mamdani defended the city's approach at a February briefing, saying“these are policies that keep New Yorkers safe”. He said his executive order partly restated existing requirements for judicial warrants before ICE agents could enter city properties such as schools or hospitals. Those remarks preceded Monday's figures and were not a response to them.