Rahul Gandhi Trying To 'Influence' And 'Intimidate' SC: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Monday hit out at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for reaching the Supreme Court with a huge crowd as if to“influence and intimidate the apex court”.

He termed the event as“disgraceful” and“unprecedented”, saying LoP Rahul Gandhi is trying to“throw the country into the fire of chaos”.

“I think no opposition leader has ever done anything like this before,” he stressed.

The Rajya Sabha MP criticised (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for allegedly“running across to the other side, breaking through the security cordon, and trying to enter from another gate”, calling it evidence of one losing his mental balance or being driven by some“suspicious powers where he appears ready to go to any length to create disorder on the streets of India”.

Trivedi also alleged that on Monday itself, the Congress-Muslim League coalition government of Kerala, through the state unit of the Congress, posted a very lowly comment on social media X, where words like“Dear Suryakant” were used to address the Chief Justice of India.

It added that the Chief Justice should resign if he is not able to uphold law and order, saying that they will appoint someone new in his place.

“Crores of fellow citizens should understand that law-and-order is anyway not really a matter for the court,” he pointed out.

“The Congress party of just one state is saying that you should resign, and we will make a new alternative. This clearly shows what they intended: first, they wanted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign, then Home Minister Amit Shah, then Prime Minister Modi, and now they want Chief Justice Suryakant to resign,” charged the BJP National Spokesperson.

This, he added, clarifies the stand taken by the Kerala unit of the party, where the Congress is in government in alliance with the Muslim League, and both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi have represented it.

“So now it's clear that the Congress has become the Maoist Congress of the Muslim League, going to any extent like a 'dimagi Naxal', totally shameless and brazen to destroy every constitutional institution and create chaos on the streets of India,” he stated.

“I think the crores of countrymen should keep in mind that, right now, the Congress party and the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have become the biggest threat to India's constitutional bodies and the Constitution of India,” he added.