MP Cabinet Pledges To Build Developed State By 2047, Credits PM Modi's Leadership (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 12 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Monday pledged to work towards building a developed state by 2047, aligning its development agenda with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India, while highlighting investments, infrastructure expansion, employment generation and welfare initiatives.

At a special meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the Mantralaya, the Council of Ministers adopted a resolution marking 25 years of Modi's public life, describing his tenure as an inspiration for governance and development.

Yadav later briefed the media on the resolution, which also outlined the state government's priorities and achievements under the BJP's double-engine government.

“By making Prime Minister Modi's mantra our mission and leveraging our capabilities and dedication, we will build a developed Madhya Pradesh for a developed India,” Yadav said.

The resolution highlighted major infrastructure and investment projects in Madhya Pradesh, including the Ken-Betwa, Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal and Tapi basin projects aimed at expanding irrigation capacity.

It also cited the development of metro rail projects worth around Rs 23,000 crore in Bhopal and Indore, improved air connectivity and the establishment of the PM MITRA textile park in Dhar.

The state government said investment proposals worth more than Rs 30.77 lakh crore were received during the Global Investors Summit 2025, with projects worth around Rs 10 lakh crore under implementation.

The state has introduced 25 industrial policies to facilitate investments, while a telecom manufacturing zone is planned in Gwalior.

Yadav said PM Modi's 25 years in public life, from serving as Gujarat Chief Minister to leading the country, reflected sustained efforts towards public welfare and national development.

“Through tireless and ceaseless effort over his 25 years of public service, the Prime Minister has not only made resolutions but has also successfully realised them,” he said.

The resolution also highlighted the state's wildlife conservation efforts, noting that Madhya Pradesh's cheetah population had reached 60, with habitats established at Kuno, Gandhi Sagar and Veerangana Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserves.

On employment, the government said it aims to create more than two lakh government jobs. Plans for the coming year include 12 new medical colleges, 12 skill universities, industry-oriented training for one lakh youths and artificial intelligence and advanced computing laboratories in colleges.

The cabinet cited women's self-help groups, irrigation projects, renewable energy expansion and public transport initiatives among the state's development priorities.

It also noted that the Madhya Pradesh Assembly had passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026, by a voice vote.

“The state government is committed to working shoulder-to-shoulder with the Prime Minister's leadership to realise the goal of a developed Madhya Pradesh and a self-reliant India,” Yadav said.

The resolution further referred to preparations for the 2028 Simhastha in Ujjain, with the government targeting completion of the related development works by Diwali 2027.