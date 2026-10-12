Bengal: Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle Before Durga Puja

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 12 (IANS) The West Bengal government, on Monday, announced a major bureaucratic reshuffle just before the forthcoming Durga Puja starting this weekend.

According to a notification issued by the State Personnel & Administrative Reforms Department, a total of four Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers serving at the departmental secretaries' levels have been transferred.

Onkar Singh Meena, who had been so far performing as the principal secretary to the state agriculture department, has been transferred as the principal secretary to the state animal husbandry department.

The three other IAS officers who have been transferred are Mukta Arya, Shashank Shetty and Arvind Kumar Meena.

Mukta Arya has been appointed as the Chairman & Managing Director of West Bengal State Power Development Corporation Limited. Till now, she was holding the post of Secretary to the West Bengal Sundarbans Affairs Department.

Shashank Shetty has taken charge as the new Secretary of the Sundarbans Affairs Department. Till now, he was working as Additional Director General of Netaji Subhas Administrative Training Institute.

Arvind Kumar Meena has been made the new Secretary of the state tribal development department. He was earlier working as secretary to the West Bengal Minority Affairs & Madrasah Education Department.

It is learnt that necessary instructions have been given to these four bureaucrats to take up new responsibilities. The administrative circle in the state believe that this reshuffle is quite important before the forthcoming Durga Puja.

This is the first time that the BJP government has come to power in the state after the change of regime in the state assembly polls earlier this year, with Suvendu Adhikari becoming the new Chief Minister.

Since the beginning, CM Adhikari has stressed accelerating the pace of administrative activities. During the tenure of the new government, there have been reshuffles in several administrative departments of the state in just five months.