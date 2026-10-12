La Liga: Arrasate Returns To Osasuna After Ramis Sacked Following Betis Defeat

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Oct 12 (IANS) Osasuna announced on Monday that they have sacked Luis Miguel Ramis as first-team coach and brought back Jagoba Arrasate to the club to replace him.

Ramis lost his job after just eight games in charge in the 2026/27 season, the last of which was a 5-2 defeat to Betis on Sunday night, leaving the Pamplona side 16th in La Liga with just eight points from eight games and 18 goals conceded.

The news sees Arrasate return to the club he led from 2018 to 2024, taking it from second-division promotion and consolidating it in La Liga.

He left in 2024 citing the need for a change and was appointed coach at Mallorca to replace Javier Aguirre, but was sacked towards the end of last season after a crisis of results took Mallorca into the relegation zone.

Arrasate's first game in his second spell at the club is at home to Racing Santander next Sunday.

Earlier, Luis Miguel Ramis's stint at the club came to an end when Isco scored twice to help Real Betis beat Osasuna 5-2 at home on Sunday to move into third place in La Liga, five points behind leader Barcelona.

Isco opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the tenth minute after Osasuna defender Unai Santos conceded a foul, and Ez Abde doubled Betis' lead in the 31st minute following an assist from Cucho Hernandez.

Betis went 3-0 ahead three minutes after halftime when Ante Budimir's attempted clearance deflected off Diego Llorente and into the net, but quick goals from Budimir and former Betis forward Raul Garcia brought Osasuna back into contention.

Isco restored Betis' two-goal advantage with his second of the match before debutant Jose Antonio Morante completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Osasuna are currently placed 16th in the 20-team La Liga table with eight points from eight games.