Ridgeline Showcases AI-Native Innovation At Fifth Annual Base Camp Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hundreds of investment management leaders representing $2T+ in managed assets convene for three-day event focused on reimagining operations in the AI era

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgeline, the AI-native investment management platform, highlighted the pace of product innovation and customer AI transformations at this year's Base Camp, the company's fifth annual conference, held in Carlsbad, California, September 14-17.







The event brought together nearly 400 asset and wealth management leaders from the U.S. and Canada, many of whom are Ridgeline customers or are actively evaluating the platform. The opening keynote from CEO Dave Blair highlighted the speed of product innovation at Ridgeline, which has delivered more than 650 customer-requested capabilities across the platform in the last year.

“The pace of change is accelerating like nothing I've seen in my career. The status quo no longer scales,” said Blair.“Our customers are showing what becomes possible when AI is connected to the data, workflows, and controls at the heart of the firm.” Blair also noted that one hundred percent of live Ridgeline customers use AI in the platform.

Across more than twenty sessions, customers shared how moving from legacy technology to Ridgeline has inspired them to reimagine how they work.“It's definitely saving us time and allowing us to focus on other things like the growth of the firm and our clients,” said Sonia Ernst, Managing Partner at Cabot Wealth Management.

Firms gave examples of how Ridgeline's unified data, processes, and Intelligence capabilities help them reduce operational friction and rethink workflows to create more capacity. Hollie Strasburg, COO at Wasatch Advisors, mentioned a use case around frictionless platform adoption:“We haven't had to do much user training. People are using the Ridgeline Assistant to learn the system.”

Resoundingly, firms are embracing AI with optimism.“Our goal is not to replace our people with AI. Far from it. What we want to do is 10x our business,” said Ryan Bateman, CTO and CISO at Sands Capital.

Ridgeline showcased new capabilities that further advance its reputation for AI innovation on behalf of the investment management industry.“We're not just trying to change the software you use. We're trying to help you change the way you work,” said Daniel Eriksson, SVP of Product at Ridgeline.

Product releases included an expanded intelligent Ridgeline Assistant that analyzes files and data from across the platform directly in chat, helping teams complete work quickly and consistently. New agentic workflows were debuted that showcased the ability to mix firm or user 'skills' with workflows to produce complex outputs, such as client or portfolio status requiring review delivered in the platform or by email. By identifying issues earlier and automating time-consuming tasks, these capabilities provide time back for higher-value priorities. Ridgeline also unveiled a significant user experience redesign to provide greater control and flexibility.

Ridgeline executives made two significant announcements during the event. First, that Ridgeline is the first known front-to-back investment management platform with an AI Management System (AIMS) certified to ISO/IEC 42001, the world's first international standard specifying requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an AI management system. The certification reflects Ridgeline's continued investment in responsible governance as it expands AI capabilities across the platform.

Additionally, Ridgeline announced it had closed a $250 million Series E funding round led by Founder and Chairman Dave Duffield at a $1.425 billion valuation, providing additional capital to invest in further product innovation and operational excellence. Today, Ridgeline has more than $760 billion in assets under management committed to the platform.

About Ridgeline

Ridgeline is the AI-native investment management platform built on the idea that human talent is too valuable to do the work that technology could handle. With over $760B in assets committed to the platform, Ridgeline unifies the front, middle, and back office on a single, real-time platform so routine work happens quietly in the background. Ridgeline has teams in New York, the Bay Area, Reno, and Dublin, and has been recognized by Forbes as a "Best Startup Employer," by Global Financial Market Review for "Best Use of AI in Finance," and by The Software Report as a "Top 100 Software Company." Learn more at ridgeline.ai.

Media contact: Christine Switzer, Director, Marketing Content & Programs, ...

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