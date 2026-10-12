TEGNA CEO Patrick Paolini Appoints Three Group General Managers, Rounding Out His Leadership Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proven industry leaders Joan Barrett, Kate Morris and Brad Ramsey will act as operating partners, coaches, and accountability leads for station general managers

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA (NASDAQ: NXST) CEO Patrick Paolini today named seasoned media executives Joan Barrett, Kate Morris and Brad Ramsey group general managers, rounding out his new leadership structure.

Effective immediately, Barrett, Morris and Ramsey will each oversee local general managers (GMs) across stations in two of TEGNA's six dedicated regions. The group GMs will set clear expectations and strategy for local general managers, driving business performance, audience growth, and operational excellence.

"Viewers' habits and advertisers' needs are constantly shifting, and we have to innovate quickly to serve both,” Paolini said.“Engaging content and strong sales go hand in hand, and our local GMs are best positioned to connect them in their markets. These leaders will give our general managers the support, resources, and tools they need to grow our business on every platform, at every station.”

Joan Barrett

Joan Barrett has been president and general manager of WCNC in Charlotte since 2020. In 2024, she also took on oversight of WFMY in Greensboro. Before joining TEGNA, she was president and general manager of KDVR/KWGN in Denver and led Schurz Communications' television operations in Wichita for more than a decade.

Barrett has made leadership development a significant part of her career, mentoring and developing numerous executives who have advanced into senior leadership roles across the industry. She is a co-founder and longtime trainer of the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism, a nonprofit that trains newsroom leaders.

Barrett will oversee stations in TEGNA's Northeast and Southeast regions.

Kate Morris

Kate Morris brings more than 25 years of local news leadership to the role. She has been president and general manager of KPNX in Phoenix since 2020 and oversees KMSB and KTTU in Tucson. Before joining 12News, she led KTVB in Boise, where she rose from executive news director to president and general manager in 2018. Under her leadership, KTVB expanded its local news and earned seven National Edward R. Murrow Awards. Morris began her career as a news producer in Phoenix.

At KPNX, Morris has strengthened the station's culture and community connection, refreshed its brand and grown its audience across platforms. She serves on the boards of the Arizona Media Association and the Arizona State University Cronkite Endowment Board of Trustees.

Morris will oversee stations in TEGNA's Midwest and West regions.

Brad Ramsey

A seasoned veteran, Brad Ramsey most recently served as a senior vice president of revenue, while also leading the company's sports rights strategy. Under his leadership, TEGNA became the first broadcast company in the modern distribution era with full-season team rights across the NBA, WNBA, NHL and MLB. Prior to that, Ramsey served as senior vice president of media operations.

Ramsey also spent seven years as president and general manager of WFAA in Dallas-Fort Worth. During his tenure, the station earned 17 major national journalism honors, including the National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence and the NAB Service to America Award. He currently serves on the executive committee of the ABC Television Affiliate Board of Governors.

Ramsey will oversee stations in TEGNA's Texas and Mid-South regions.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), operating independently of Nexstar consistent with the Hold Separate Order issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on April 17, 2026. TEGNA is a multiplatform media company operating 64 local television stations in 51 U.S. markets, and hundreds of websites, mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps, and Premion, a leading Connected TV and Over-the-Top (OTT) advertising platform.

For media inquiries, contact:

Molly McMahon

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

703-873-6422

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