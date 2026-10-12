Alderfer Glass Showcases The Benefits Of Custom Glass Shower Enclosures For Modern Bathrooms

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LANSDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Local business Alderfer Glass is sharing the benefits of customized shower enclosures within modern bathrooms. For homeowners looking to upgrade their bathroom experience and the value of their home, considering a custom glass shower enclosure may be a great choice.It is easy to find older homes that exude charm within Bucks and Montgomery counties. However, these older homes tend to require upgrades, particularly in the bathrooms. Updating a bathroom to reflect modern styles and trends improves functionality while also adding significant value to the home. Installing customized glass shower enclosures in Blue Bell, PA is an excellent way to accomplish this.Showers tend to serve as the focus of the bathroom, and modernizing a bathroom's style starts with a customized shower enclosure. A homeowner's style can be expressed in their choice of the type of glass used, whether it is frosted, clear, or colored. Add a touch of elegance with frameless or semi-frameless shower doors. Even hardware can reflect a certain style, as it is available in several finishes.For homeowners with smaller bathrooms, adding a glass shower enclosure can help optimize the space. Sliding glass doors, for example, are a great option for smaller bathrooms. Glass showers also create the illusion of a larger space, allowing lots of natural light to fill the room. With customized options, it is easy to find a shower that fits into the space.Shower enclosures make life simpler in many ways. It is generally easier to clean a glass shower, especially if it is wiped down after each use. When protective coatings are applied to the glass, soap buildup and hard water stains take longer to appear. With little maintenance, glass showers can remain looking beautifully clear, brightening up the bathroom.Transforming a bathroom with custom shower doors in Coopersburg, PA is simple with the Alderfer Glass Company. For homeowners in both Bucks and Montgomery counties, Alderfer Glass is dedicated to providing high-quality shower enclosures, helping clients design their dream bathroom.About Alderfer GlassFounded in 1961 by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick, Allentown, and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area by two brothers and originally located in Telford, PA, Alderfer Glass Company has since expanded to serve the growing needs of Southeastern PA, with locations added to Lansdale, Limerick, Allentown and Quakertown. By priding themselves on providing only the best in both product and service, Alderfer Glass has established itself as an honest and trustworthy provider of auto glass services in the Bucks-Mont area for '65 years' as this is our 65th anniversary year.

Ben Weaver

Alderfer Glass

+1 215-723-1192

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Alderfer Glass Showcases the Benefits of Custom Glass Shower Enclosures for Modern Bathrooms News Provided By Track Your Advertising Inc October 12, 2026, 16:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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