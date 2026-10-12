The Salty Adjuster Podcast Is Named A 2026 Signal Awards Finalist Just Four Months After Launch

Fully independent podcast centering the humans in claims and insurance earns Best Trailer recognition for original storytelling, creative production

- Heather Blevins, Associate Producer

EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- *The Salty Adjuster *, an independent podcast bringing humor, honesty and unfiltered conversations to the insurance industry, has been named a finalist in the 2026 Signal Awards for Best Trailer, achieving national recognition just four months after launching its first episode.

The recognition celebrates the podcast's creative approach to storytelling and its commitment to showcasing the people behind the insurance industry. The nominated trailer features an episode with industry trailblazer Precious Norman-Walton, whose conversation reflects the show's mission to bring authentic voices and experiences to an industry often defined by technical complexity and corporate messaging.

The Signal Awards recognize excellence in podcasting, celebrating creators, artists and organizations pushing the boundaries of audio storytelling. The awards honor established productions and emerging independent voices across the podcast industry.

For *The Salty Adjuster*, the nomination marks another milestone in a remarkable first season.

Since launching in 2026, the podcast has generated approximately 3,000 listens, earned multiple Top 100 and Top 50 rankings on Apple Podcasts, and built an engaged audience of insurance professionals, claims adjusters and industry leaders. Its LinkedIn community has grown to more than 1,000 followers, with nearly 500 followers Instagram.

At the center of the show is its anonymous host, known simply as Salty, a career property claims adjuster whose firsthand industry experience informs the show's candid conversations. Alongside Executive Producer Brett McKenzie, founder of CoVerse Communications, Salty has created a platform where insurance professionals can share their experiences, challenge industry conventions and explore the human side of claims.

The partnership combines Salty's decade of claims experience with McKenzie's nearly two decades of insurance communications and storytelling expertise.

Built on Real People and Real Stories

While the podcast has earned recognition for its humor, irreverence and distinctive creative identity, its underlying purpose is serious: giving insurance professionals a place to be heard.

From career challenges and industry innovation to mental health, mentorship and the realities of working in claims, *The Salty Adjuster* has built its audience around conversations that rarely fit neatly into corporate talking points.

“Insurance has plenty of polished talking points. What we need more of is people willing to pull up a chair and tell the truth about the work, the hard lessons and the humans behind the industry,” said Heather Blevins, a Season 1 guest, Associate Producer of The Salty Adjuster and known throughout the industry as The Insurance Rebel.

“As a Season 1 alum, I had the opportunity to bring my own voice into that conversation, rebel streak and all. There's something powerful about sharing our experiences and realizing someone else has been there, wrestled with the same challenges or needed to hear what we finally said out loud. Salty just gets that with all of his guests.”

Now helping shape the show's future as Associate Producer, Blevins sees the platform as an opportunity to amplify voices that have historically received too little attention.

“I'm proud to be part of a show that gives our profession a microphone and trusts us to bring a little grit, a little heart, seasoned up with just the right amount of salt.”

The show's creative identity is equally intentional: People. Passion. Craftsmanship.

Behind *The Salty Adjuster* is a multidisciplinary creative team committed to original storytelling and artistic collaboration. From music and sound production to visual design and editorial direction, the podcast has deliberately invested in human creativity at a time when automation is reshaping content production.

“Working for Salty has been a blessing. It's rare to work with a company that consciously invests in human art,” said Dan Jackson, a member of the show's creative and production team.“Salty keeps its work organic and in-house, with real people telling real stories. These are the projects artists crave: creatively fulfilling work for people whose mission aligns with your own.”

That philosophy extends to the visual identity of the podcast, developed by designer Quinn McGowan.

“At a time when automation and shortcuts seem to dominate the creative landscape, being part of a team that values the human touch means everything,” McGowan said.“Being a visual voice for Salty is especially meaningful because we share a vision and a deep commitment to authenticity and helping people. I wouldn't have it any other way.”

Together, Jackson and McGowan help shape the show's distinctive creative personality, supporting a production philosophy that prioritizes originality, collaboration and the talents of the people bringing each episode to life.

The production also includes Associate Producer Heather Blevins and Assistant Producer Sophia Fouse, whose contributions help expand the show's conversations and community.

An Independent Voice Among Podcasting's Best

The Signal Awards finalist designation places *The Salty Adjuster* among recognized podcast productions in a competitive creative landscape. Previous Signal Awards honorees include prominent names in entertainment, journalism and digital media, with *Mind Your Own with Lupita Nyong'o* earning Gold in the Best Trailer category in 2025.

For a podcast created by insurance professionals, with an independent production team and a mission rooted in elevating everyday industry voices, the recognition carries particular significance.

The show's second season is now underway, continuing to feature insurance professionals, innovators, creatives and advocates whose experiences reveal the many dimensions of the industry.

Support The Salty Adjuster in the Signal Awards

In addition to the finalist recognition, *The Salty Adjuster* is competing for the Signal Listener's Choice Award, determined by public voting.

Voting closes Oct. 15, 2026.

Listeners and supporters can cast their votes at:

#/2026/individual-episodes/craft/best-trailer

About The Salty Adjuster

*The Salty Adjuster* is an independent insurance podcast hosted by an anonymous former property claims adjuster known as Salty and executive produced by Brett McKenzie, founder of CoVerse Communications. Through candid interviews, humor and firsthand industry perspectives, the podcast explores the people, challenges and ideas shaping insurance and claims. Featuring conversations with industry leaders, frontline professionals, innovators and advocates, the show is dedicated to telling real stories from the people who know insurance best.



Brett McKenzie

CoVerse Communications

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