Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy 60Th Anniversary Celebration In Los Angeles

Tai Ji Men presents the Golden Peacock and Auspicious Qilin dances during a nonprofit cultural celebration marking Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy's 60th anniversary in Los Angeles.

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, Zhang-men-ren (Grandmaster) of Tai Ji Men, center, and distinguished leaders, share warm smiles and thumbs-up gestures to express their unity in support of world peace and their shared hope for a harmonious future.

Tai Ji Men practitioners deliver a dynamic and powerful martial arts performance during a nonprofit cultural celebration marking Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy's 60th anniversary in Los Angeles.

More Than 500 Qigong Practitioners Across Generations Showcase Holistic Education and Dedication to Global Harmony

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy, an international nonprofit organization, celebrated its 60th anniversary with a grand cultural showcase, A World of One Heart-Peace and Sustainability, at the Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA on October 10, 2026. Held on World Mental Health Day, the event drew an enthusiastic audience and widespread acclaim across Southern California.More than 500 Tai Ji Men Qigong practitioners from diverse generations and countries gathered for the milestone. Over 200 performers took the stage, supported by more than 300 volunteers behind the scenes. Instead of professional artists, they were everyday professionals from medicine, law, engineering, education, and business who devoted months of evenings and weekends to intensive rehearsals. Rooted in traditional Qigong and martial arts, the production seamlessly wove together music, dance, and theater to convey timeless values of conscience, love, peace, and hope.Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze: Conscience, Love, and Hope Are Essential to Humanity's FutureIn his welcome address, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, Zhang-men-ren (Grandmaster) of Tai Ji Men, expressed gratitude to global supporters whose encouragement inspires Tai Ji Men Shifu (master) and dizi (apprentices) to advance sustainable peace.Dr. Hong emphasized that Tai Ji Men offers lifelong learning, global citizenship education, and holistic nurturing through love and conscience. Amid global turbulence and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, he stressed that conscience, love, hope, and action are essential to humanity's future.Over the past six decades, Dr. Hong and his dizi have traveled to 123 countries through self-funded cultural exchanges. He also initiated the Movement of An Era of Conscience and played an instrumental role in the initiatives leading to the United Nations' designation of the International Day of Conscience and the International Day of Hope.“Whether humanity can achieve a sustainable and prosperous future depends upon conscience. The awakening of conscience is the paramount shared task of all humankind,” Dr. Hong stated.Global Congratulations and Illumination of“PEACE 60” by Distinguished LeadersThe celebration received warm congratulations from prominent U.S. leaders, including former President George W. Bush, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, U.S. Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.California State Treasurer Fiona Ma presented certificates of recognition to Dr. Hong and the Academy in honor of their contributions to international friendship and community well-being. Warm wishes for a successful celebration were shared by California State Senator Sasha Renée Pérez and California State Assemblymember Michelle Rodriguez.Further commendations also came from civic and educational leaders, including Daniel Tarica, General Manager of City of LA Cultural Affairs; Ted Alejandre, San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools; and Jose Gomez, President of Pasadena City College. A wide array of municipal leaders also expressed praise, including Walnut Mayor Dr. Allen Wu, Montclair Mayor Javier John Dutrey, Diamond Bar Mayor Steve Tye, San Gabriel Mayor Eric Chan, Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo, and their respective city councilmembers. Their collective messages highlighted Tai Ji Men's commitment to preserving cultural heritage and enhancing physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Additionally, Temple City Mayor William Man and Consul General Win Lei Phyu of Myanmar in Los Angeles presented certificates honoring Tai Ji Men's meaningful contributions.At the lighting ceremony, Dr. Hong was joined on stage by distinguished leaders, including San Gabriel City Councilmember Jorge Herrera Avila; Diamond Bar City Councilmember Chia Yu Teng; César Acuña Núñez, brand manager and representative of César Vallejo University's founder in Peru; and Alliance of Common Word Founder Imam Arif Huskic. Together, they illuminated the“PEACE 60” display, symbolizing a shared aspiration to foster conscience, love, and peace across borders and cultures.Martial Arts, Music, and Dance Bring Conscience and Hope to LifeOn stage, practitioners transformed years of Qigong practice into vibrant artistic expressions:A powerful formation combined fist routines, staff techniques, traditional weapons, and kung fu fans with contemporary dance to convey the spirit of martial arts-ending conflict and fostering peace through wisdom and strength.Mythical creatures-including the Celestial Dragon, Fire Phoenixes, Auspicious Lions, Golden Peacocks, and Qilins-brought the stage to life, symbolizing good fortune and world peace.Child and youth practitioners appeared as angels to inspire conscience, while the musical drama The Golden Kingdom illustrated why conscience is more precious than material wealth.A presentation showcased how practitioners-including a cancer survivor, semiconductor professional, attorney, pharmacist, and special education teacher-apply Qigong and conscience in their daily lives.Families Across Generations Pass on Love and PeaceBehind the scenes, many families joined forces over months of rehearsals. Hans Hung, 65, who performed with Tai Ji Men at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, took the stage alongside his daughter Wendy, an angel dancer. Similarly, seventh-grader Jane Tsai inspired her father, software engineer Gary Tsai, to perform, while her mother, attorney Claudia Huang, managed production efforts behind the scenes-a testament to how a shared commitment to peace begins at home.Bell of World Peace and Love Resonates With a Call for Global HarmonyRung by 704 global leaders across 159 nations-including 90 heads of state and government and 15 Nobel Peace laureates-the Bell of World Peace and Love echoed in Los Angeles as Dr. Hong rang it nine times, wishing for awakened conscience in every heart, global stability and harmony, and lasting peace for future generations.Dr. Hong then invited the audience to observe a moment of silent reflection and make the“peace dove” hand gesture to express their shared aspiration for love and peace for the next 60-year cycle and beyond.Audience Members Moved by the Performance's MessageCommunity leaders and attendees praised the showcase. San Gabriel City Councilmember Jorge Herrera Avila called it one of the most significant performances he had ever experienced, while Diamond Bar City Councilmember Chia Yu Teng commended the practitioners' dedication. Audience members noted the production's vibrant energy, elaborate costumes, and profound message of peace.Through six decades of cultural exchange and service, Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy demonstrated how individual efforts contribute to a harmonious world, renewing the invitation for people everywhere to work together for peace and sustainability.

Amy Chen

Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy

+1 408-636-6131

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Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy 60th Anniversary Celebration in Los Angeles News Provided By Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy October 12, 2026, 16:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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