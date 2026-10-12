'Impressed': Mohanlal Praises Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'

Superstar Mohanlal praised Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3', saying that he was "impressed" by the story of the film. He also congratulated the director Abhishek Pathak and lead cast, including Ajay Devgn. Riding high on its phenomenal box office run, 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' continues to win hearts and dominate conversations across the country.

Mohanlal's message for the team

Adding to the film's growing appreciation, actor Mohanlal has shared a special message for the team of 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' after watching the film. Praising the Hindi instalment, Mohanlal said,“I watched 'Drishyam: The Conclusion', and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought much loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done.”

Production house Star Studios18 shared the video of Mohanlal on their Instagram handle. They wrote, "Thank you so much for your kind appreciation, Mohanlal Sir." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Studio18 (@starstudio18)

About 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, 'Drishyam The Conclusion' stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav among others, bringing together a powerhouse ensemble for the ultimate chapter of the celebrated franchise.

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film is currently running in theatres. (ANI)

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