Ondas, Palantir Partner To Launch New AI Company For Defense Missions Everything To Know About Regna AI



Regna AI's platform will support intelligence gathering, threat assessment, and mission planning.

The company will focus on sovereign AI, allowing governments to control their models. Regna AI expands Ondas and Palantir's collaboration with World View in March.

Ondas (ONDS) was in the spotlight on Monday after the counter-drone technology company partnered with Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to launch an AI company serving defense customers.

The companies launched Regna AI, which they claim is designed to help governments and businesses carry out complex missions. Regna AI will develop specialized AI models for military missions involving drones, surveillance balloons, ground vehicles and unmanned vessels. Regna AI will operate as a standalone private company.

ONDS shares were up around 1% at the time of writing, on track to snap a four-session losing streak. Meanwhile, PLTR shares edged 1% lower and are on track to reverse a five-session winning streak.

What Will Regna AI Do?

Regna AI's platform will support intelligence gathering, threat assessment and mission planning, though human operators will be responsible for approving decisions. The company will focus on sovereign AI, enabling governments to control their models, sensitive information, and computing infrastructure rather than relying entirely on external technology providers.

Ondas CEO Eric Brock said governments should not have to depend on AI infrastructure they cannot control, adding that Regna AI could become an important platform for U.S. and allied defense organizations.

“Regna AI combines open-weight models, customer-controlled mission data, and Palantir's operational platform to give defense organizations control over the AI that supports their missions,” said Brock.

Expansion Of World View Deal

The launch expands Ondas and Palantir's collaboration with World View to connect drones, ground systems, and high-altitude surveillance platforms through AI.

The partnership introduced SkyWeaver, an AI-powered system for processing surveillance data in ways closer to military operations, including in areas with limited connectivity. Regna AI will build on this existing collaboration using Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to develop specialized AI models for defense missions.

Regna AI plans to begin with military surveillance before expanding into security, critical infrastructure, and industrial operations.

Defense Orders Surge

The announcement comes as Ondas continues to secure major defense orders. Last week, the company announced a $56 million contract to supply equipment used to safely arm and activate weapons for a European military drone program.

Two days later, Ondas reported securing more than $165 million in new orders between mid-August and October 1, including the $56 million deal. This brought its total new orders since June 30 to over $270 million, covering counter-drone systems, surveillance equipment and precision-strike technology.

The company also reported a backlog of about $613 million at the end of June.

Retail's Take On ONDS

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits surrounding ONDS turned 'neutral' from 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, amid 'high' message volumes.

One bullish user said the Palantir partnership and launch of Regna AI could help Ondas stand out from its competitors.

View this Stocktwits post

ONDS shares are down around 38% so far this year.

Also read: Red Cat Unveils New Long-Endurance Military Drone, Forms New Division – Retail Believes RCAT Stock Is A Long-Term Play

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