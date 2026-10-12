Four Burnt Alive As Car Catches Fire In Vijayawada

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, Oct 12 (IANS) Four persons, including a child, were burnt alive as an electric car caught fire after hitting a road divider in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Monday.

Another person was critically injured in the horrific accident that occurred on the Vijayawada West Bypass Road.

Police and fire-fighting personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The vehicle was completely gutted in the fire.

The deceased were identified as Kommareddy Ramdev, 39, his mother Kommareddy Aruna, T. Vijay and a child. They were all residents of Nunna and Namburu.

Tragedy struck them while they were returning from a function in Namburu.

The car caught fire after hitting the road divider, and within seconds, flames engulfed the entire vehicle, trapping four of the occupants. The fifth person sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Police registered a case and took up the investigation to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Minister for Human Resource Development and IT, Nara Lokesh, termed the death of four individuals in a road accident on the Vijayawada West Bypass as deeply shocking. He offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The minister said he has instructed the authorities to take necessary measures to ensure better medical treatment for the injured.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, an electric bus caught fire on Monday. No casualties were reported.

The electric bus caught fire near PNT Flyover, close to Begumpet Airport, around 5.30 p.m.

The incident led to a traffic jam on the busy road.

In another incident in Hyderabad, a car rammed into a roadside divider and caught fire near Outer Ring Road (ORR) Exit No. 1 in the Financial District, Gachibowli, in the early hours of Monday. There were no casualties.

The occupants of the Volkswagen car got out after noticing the fire. A fire tender reached the spot and brought the fire under control.