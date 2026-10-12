Kozhikode: Youth Arrested After Grabbing SI By Uniform During Scooter Check! Read Details

Kozhikode: Police arrested a young man for abusing and assaulting a Pantheerankavu Sub Inspector. The drama unfolded when the officer tried to check a suspicious scooter. The Pantheerankavu police took 24-year-old Muhammad Anas into custody. He lives at Andanthodathil house in Farook College Pallimeethal. The incident happened yesterday. Sub Inspector Vinod was on duty near the Pantheerankavu King Bar when the youth attacked him.

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SI Vinod and his team reached the King Bar area as part of the 'Toofan Drive' inspection. They noticed Anas sitting on a scooter without a number plate. The cops asked him to show the vehicle documents. Anas replied rudely, saying, "This is my friend's vehicle. You go and ask him if you want." When the officers tried to inspect the scooter, Anas lost his temper. He hurled filthy abuses at them, grabbed the SI's uniform, and started an attack. The police team had to use physical force to overpower and detain him. They produced Anas in court later, and the magistrate remanded him.

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