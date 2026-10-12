APAC Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook And Forecast 2026-2031 AI And Cloud Demand Drive Market To $240.33 Billion As Liquid Cooling And Green Infrastructure Scale
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|396
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$96.62 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$240.33 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.4%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Analyst
2. Data Center Capabilities
3. What's Included
4. Segments Included
5. Research Methodology
6. Market at Glance
7. Premium Insights
8. Introduction
8.1. Investment Opportunities
8.2. Investment: Market Size & Forecast
8.3. Area: Market Size & Forecast
8.4. Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Market Opportunities & Trends
9.2. Market Growth Enablers
9.3. Market Restraints
9.4. Site Selection Criteria
10. Infrastructure Segmentation
10.1. IT Infrastructure
10.2. Electrical Infrastructure
10.3. Mechanical Infrastructure
10.4. Cooling Techniques
10.5. General Construction
11. Tier Standards Segmentation
12. Geography Segmentation
13. APAC
13.1. Data Center Market by Investment
13.2. Data Center Market by Area
13.3. Data Center Market by Power Capacity
13.4. Data Center Market by Support Infrastructure
14. China
15. Hong Kong
16. Australia
17. New Zealand
18. Japan
19. India
20. South Korea
21. Taiwan
22. Singapore
23. Indonesia
24. Malaysia
25. Thailand
26. Philippines
27. Vietnam
Coverage for Chapters 14-27
Impact of AI on Data Center Industry
Government Rules & Regulations
Market by Investment
Market by Area
Market by Power Capacity
Key Support Infrastructure Adoption
Market by Infrastructure
List of Upcoming Data Center Projects
28. Market Participants
28.1. Prominent IT Infrastructure Provider
28.2. Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
28.3. Other Support Infrastructure Providers
28.4. Prominent Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors
28.5. Other Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors
28.6. Prominent Data Center Investors
28.7. Other Data Center Investors
28.8. New Entrants
29. Quantitative Summary
30. Appendix
30.1. Abbreviations
30.2. Definitions
30.3. Segmental Coverage
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Arista Networks Atos Broadcom Cisco Dell Technologies Extreme Networks Fujitsu Hewlett Packard Enterprise Hitachi Huawei Technologies IBM Inspur Intel Lenovo Micron Technology NetApp NVIDIA Oracle Pure Storage (Everpure) Quanta Cloud Technology QNAP Systems Quantum Seagate Super Micro Computer Western Digital ABB Caterpillar Cummins Eaton Rittal Schneider Electric STULZ Vertiv 3M Aggreko Airedale AIRSYS Aksa Power Generation Alfa Laval Baudouin Bosch Canovate Group Carrier Condair Group Cyber Power Systems Danfoss Delta Electronics EAE Group EAST GROUP CO. ENGIE ENVICOOL EVADA Fuji Elecetric Green Revolution Cooling (GRC) Hitachi Energy HITEC Power Protection Honeywell Hongbao Power Supply Co. INVT Power KSTAR Legrand Mitsubishi Electric Nanjing Jialitu Data Center Environment Technology Co. Narada Nortek Data Center Cooling Piller Power Systems Rehlko Rolls-Royce Shenling Siemens Socomec Group Submer Systermair Group THYCON Toshiba Corporation Trane ZTE Corporation AECOM Arup Aurecon CSF Advisers DSCO Group Gammon Construction Larsen & Toubro NTT Facilities PM Group Studio One Design ADIK AEON Services AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS Asima Architects ARWADE INFRASTRUCTURE Beca B-Global Tech BYME Engineering China Electronics Engineering Design Institute China State Construction Engineering Corporation Chung Hing Engineers Group Corgan Critical Holdings CTCI Cundall Daiwa House Industry Design Coordinates DL E&C DPR Construction Exyte FDC Construction & Fitout Finishing Touch Design Studio Fortis Construction Gamuda Gensler GS E&C HanmiGlobal Hanwha Corporation E&C Division HDR Heerim Architects & Planners Hutchinson Builders Hyundai Engineering & Construction Icon Construction ISG Kienta Engineering Construction Leighton Asia Linesight LSK Engineering Mace Megawide Construction Corporation Meinhardt Group MES Group MN Holdings Nakano Construction Nikken Sekkei Obayashi Corporation PT AtoZ Teknik Sejahtera PT Berca Buana Sakti PT Jaya Karya Integrasi PT Jaya Teknik PT PP (Persero) Tbk PT Sumaraja Indah Ramboll RED Engineering Design Rider Levett Bucknall RLB SAMOO Architects & Engineers Samsung C&T Sterling and Wilson Syntec Construction Public Company Sunway Construction Group Taisei Corporation Takenaka Corporation TODA CORPORATION Turner & Townsend WT AirTrunk Alibaba Group Amazon Web Services (AWS) Apple Bridge Data Centres CDC Data Centres China Mobile International China Unicom DayOne Digital Realty Equinix Google Keppel Data Centres Meta Microsoft NEXTDC NTT DATA Princeton Digital Group STACK Infrastructure ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Vantage Data Centers AdaniConneX AIMS Data Centre BDx Data Centers BRIGTHRAY ByteDance CapitaLand CMC Telecom Colt Data Centre Services CtrlS Datacenters Digital Edge DC Digital Halo EdgeConneX Empyrion Digital ePLDT Epoch Digital Fujitsu Global Switch Goodman Iron Mountain KT Corp LG CNS LG Uplus Macquarie Data Centres Mapletree Nxera (Singtel) Nxtra by Airtel OneAsia Network Racks Central Sify Technologies SK Broadband SKYY Development SUNeVision Holdings Telehouse True IDC Viettel IDC VNPT Yotta Data Services YTL Data Center Ada Infrastructure Aqylon Nexus Asia Pacific Land Aslan Energy Capital BW Digital Changhae Development Chinachem Group CloudHQ Cyrus One Create Capital Viet Nam Joint-stock Company CURRENC Group DAMAC Digital Datagrid New Zealand DC Connects Doma Infrastructure Group Diode Ventures ESR Evolution data centres FIR HILLS FutureData GigaStream Toyama GreenSquareDC Global Telecommunications Haoyang Data Henox IT and Datacenters IGIS Asset Management Infracrowd Capital Inuverse ISPT Kakao Corp Lehr Consultants International MaNaDr Mobile Health THOMSON Computing - METAVISIO MARKHAM MegaSpeed AI OKESTRO Supernode Siagon Asset Management SGC energy SC Zeus Data Centers SEAX Global TCS & OpenAI ZDATA Group
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