South America Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2031 Market To Exceed USD 1.05 Billion As Renewable Energy And EV Demand Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cut energy losses and operating costs with amorphous and nanocrystalline alloys, targeting electric motors, renewable energy and Brazil's industrial market.

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South America Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South America's soft magnetic materials market is expected to exceed USD 1.05 billion by 2031, according to the report. Market growth is being supported by industrialization, urbanization, power infrastructure investment, renewable energy development, and rising demand for energy-efficient electrical systems across Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia.

Over the past two decades, the regional market has progressed from conventional silicon steel and ferrites toward amorphous alloys, nanocrystalline materials, soft magnetic composites, and advanced laminated silicon steel. These materials reduce core losses, improve high-frequency performance, enhance thermal stability, and enable lighter, more compact electrical components. Their adoption is expanding across transformers, electric motors, industrial automation equipment, power electronics, and renewable energy systems.

Brazil remains the leading South American soft magnetic materials market due to its advanced manufacturing base, extensive electricity network, and strong renewable energy sector. Its automotive, heavy machinery, electronics, consumer appliance, and power industries generate sustained demand for magnetic materials. Argentina, Chile, and Colombia are also expanding their roles through manufacturing, systems integration, infrastructure investment, and the adoption of cost-effective electrical technologies.

Economic conditions continue to shape market development. Industrial expansion and urban electrification in major cities, including Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, and Santiago, are increasing demand for transformers, motors, and advanced electrical components. A relatively young population is also supporting sales of consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and energy-efficient appliances. However, inflation, currency volatility, and differing income levels require suppliers to provide solutions that balance performance, reliability, and affordability.

Key Market Drivers



Infrastructure development: Expansion of power grids, industrial facilities, transportation networks, and urban electrification projects is increasing demand for high-performance transformers, motors, reactors, and electrical equipment.

Industrialization and electrification: Automotive production, manufacturing modernization, industrial automation, and renewable energy deployment are driving the use of materials with low core losses and high operating efficiency.

Energy-efficiency requirements: Environmental regulations, government incentives, and corporate sustainability goals are encouraging investment in advanced magnetic materials that reduce electricity consumption and operating costs.

Renewable energy investment: Solar, wind, and hydroelectric projects require efficient transformers, generators, motors, and power electronics capable of maintaining performance under demanding operating conditions. Electric vehicle adoption: Growing interest in electric mobility is supporting demand for lightweight, efficient magnetic materials used in traction motors, inverters, charging systems, and automotive power electronics.

Market Challenges



High material costs: Complex production requirements make amorphous and nanocrystalline alloys more expensive than conventional alternatives, limiting adoption among cost-sensitive buyers and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Limited local production: Regional dependence on imported high-performance materials increases exposure to supply chain disruption, extended lead times, exchange-rate volatility, and higher procurement costs. Technical capacity constraints: Wider adoption requires continued investment in specialized manufacturing equipment, engineering expertise, testing capabilities, and material processing technologies.

Fastest-Growing Material Segment

Amorphous and nanocrystalline alloys are expected to record the fastest growth because of their low core losses, high magnetic permeability, and thermal stability. These characteristics support energy-efficient transformers, high-frequency components, advanced motors, and compact power electronics. Grid modernization and renewable energy projects in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile are accelerating adoption, while improved availability is helping reduce previous cost and supply barriers.

Fastest-Growing Application

Electric motors represent the fastest-growing application as South America increases the electrification of industrial machinery, transportation, and energy systems. High-efficiency motors are widely used in pumps, compressors, conveyors, manufacturing equipment, electric vehicles, and wind turbines. Advanced soft magnetic materials improve torque density, thermal management, durability, and overall motor efficiency, helping industrial operators lower energy consumption and comply with environmental standards.

Leading End-User Industry

The energy and power sector is the largest end-user of soft magnetic materials in South America. Electricity generation, transmission, and distribution systems require substantial volumes of electrical steel, amorphous alloys, nanocrystalline materials, and related composites. Ongoing grid expansion, aging infrastructure upgrades, and investment in hydroelectric, wind, and solar projects are sustaining demand for magnetic cores that improve voltage regulation, reduce transmission losses, and support reliable operation.

Brazil Maintains Regional Leadership

Brazil's leadership is reinforced by its diversified industrial economy, extensive transmission and distribution infrastructure, mature supply networks, and substantial renewable energy capacity. Domestic manufacturing and established import channels support large-scale adoption, while modernization programs and energy-efficiency initiatives encourage the use of advanced materials. The country's automotive, electrical equipment, electronics, and industrial machinery sectors further strengthen its position as South America's most active market.

Report Scope



Historic year: 2020

Base year: 2025

Estimated year: 2026 Forecast year: 2031

Market Segmentation



By material type: Electrical Steel (Silicon Steel), Soft Ferrites, Amorphous & Nanocrystalline Alloys, and Others (Cobalt, Nickel, Iron Powder)

By application: Electric Motors, Transformers, Inductors & Chokes, and Others (Alternators, Sensors) By end-user industry: Automotive (EV/HEV), Electrical & Electronics, Energy & Power, and Others (Healthcare, Aerospace)

The report assesses market value and forecasts, segment performance, key drivers and challenges, On-going trends and developments, leading companies, and strategic recommendations. South America's continued transition toward efficient power systems, electrified transportation, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing is expected to create long-term opportunities for soft magnetic material producers, technology providers, and electrical component manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. Supply chain Analysis

2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.6. Industry Experts Views

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery

4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerate

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions

5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

6. South America Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share by Country

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by End-User Industry

6.6. Brazil Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook

6.6.1. Market Size by Value

6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast by Material Type

6.6.3. Market Size and Forecast by Application

6.6.4. Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry

6.7. Argentina Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook

6.7.1. Market Size by Value

6.7.2. Market Size and Forecast by Material Type

6.7.3. Market Size and Forecast by Application

6.7.4. Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry

6.8. Colombia Soft Magnetic Materials Market Outlook

6.8.1. Market Size by Value

6.8.2. Market Size and Forecast by Material Type

6.8.3. Market Size and Forecast by Application

6.8.4. Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Dashboard

7.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

7.3. Porter's Five Forces

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG

7.4.2. TDK Corporation

7.4.3. GKN Powder Metallurgy

7.4.4. ATI Inc.

7.4.5. Nippon Steel Corporation

7.4.6. Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co.,Ltd

7.4.7. JFE Holdings, Inc.

8. Strategic Recommendations

9. Annexure

9.1. FAQs

9.2. Notes

10. Disclaimer

List of Figures [6]

List of Tables [17]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG

TDK Corporation

GKN Powder Metallurgy

ATI Inc.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co.,Ltd JFE Holdings, Inc.

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